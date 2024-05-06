19 Silly Little Signs From The Past Week That Have Me Giggling And Kicking My Feet

You know what time it is — it's time to cope with the cruel passage of time by laughing at the funniest signs of the week, courtesy of r/funnysigns:

1."Spotted on our walk, above the free dog treats our neighbors offer."

2."Choose your battle wisely."

3."When you finally got enough money to open your restaurant."

4."Anddd...that's exactly how you do it."

5."At least the sign is polite. 🤣"

6."Home sweet home."

7."Where are you going?"

8."Don't forget."

9."What is ahead?"

10."Princess treatment."

11."Gold trash."

12."Sure...I'll try my best."

13."Hey, candies. 😊"

14."Please don’t."

15."Beards are cool. Mullets are bad."

16."Save energy!!"

17."This is Sparta!!!"

18."Who would?"

19."Wait. What?"

