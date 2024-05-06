19 Silly Little Signs From The Past Week That Have Me Giggling And Kicking My Feet

You know what time it is — it's time to cope with the cruel passage of time by laughing at the funniest signs of the week, courtesy of r/funnysigns:

1."Spotted on our walk, above the free dog treats our neighbors offer."

Sign about dog lawyer services with humorous text and a dog's picture, attached to a tree

2."Choose your battle wisely."

Signboard on a sidewalk with arrows pointing left to "PIZZA" and right to "CRUEL WORLD."

3."When you finally got enough money to open your restaurant."

Neon sign for a provocatively named restaurant above its window front

4."Anddd...that's exactly how you do it."

Note from mom outlining the WiFi password is unlocked by sending her a clean kitchen photo

5."At least the sign is polite. 🤣"

Sign reads "OLD PLUMBING PLEASE EXTRUDE THINNEST TURD POSSIBLE FOR OPTIMAL FLUSH" on a wall

6."Home sweet home."

A doormat with content warning labels such as "Strong Language" and "Mature Humor"

7."Where are you going?"

Street signs at an intersection labeled "Heaven" and "Hell" against a clear sky

8."Don't forget."

Sign reads 'Back to School' above a liquor shelf in a store, implying humor in the context

9."What is ahead?"

Traffic sign labeled "AHEAD" on a post beside a sidewalk with houses in the background

10."Princess treatment."

Sign reads "PRINCESS PARKING ONLY, ALL OTHERS WILL BE TOAD," with arrows pointing left and right, in a parking lot

11."Gold trash."

Sign in window reads "Be a useless person but pretty" with mixed English and Chinese text

12."Sure...I'll try my best."

Sign above urinal reads "PLEASE STAND HERE" with footprints indicating where to stand
13."Hey, candies. 😊"

Graffiti on a rock above a small cave entrance reads "Free Candy" with an arrow pointing down

14."Please don’t."

A sing showing a person washing their feet in the sink, with a circle and line going through it and the text por favor NO

15."Beards are cool. Mullets are bad."

Sign reads "Beards are cool. Mullets are bad." with happy/sad face icons, above a toilet paper holder

16."Save energy!!"

Sign reads "SAVE ENERGY - How would you like it, if someone turned you on and then left?" with a cartoon light switch

17."This is Sparta!!!"

Wet floor sign with handwritten "This is SPARTA!" taped above the caution symbol

18."Who would?"

Sign reads: "SAFETY NOTICE PLEASE DO NOT BOARD THE BUS ONCE THE DRIVER HAS CLOSED THE BUS DOORS"

19."Wait. What?"

Sign warning against trespassing due to active government experiments with humorous exaggerated side effects

