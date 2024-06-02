19 Signs That Are Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Funnier Than Any Male Comedian I've Ever Seen
May has officially concluded! As a treat, here are the funniest signs of the week, courtesy of r/funnysigns:
1."Well, it's fine, I guess."
2."You mean I don’t get a 10-foot cinnamon bun?"
3."What do they call it where you're from?"
4."What do you think of this?"
5."Your vision..."
6."I know how you feel Mr. Refrigerator, I know how you feel…"
7."Fart water it is, then."
8."I hate it when that happens…"
9."They really don't like it."
10."You want to enter."
11."Guys, I think this product contains peanuts."
12."A popular burger chain tries liquid burgers with new IV hydration bar and lounge."
13."Well, that was unexpected."
14."At a local restaurant."
15."If you leave, you will be asked to leave."
16."A sign at a local fair a few months ago."
17."Where should you park?"
18."I am Dory; I can't keep up with my promises."
19."Mayo neighs."
