19-year-old man dies after trailer runs over him during Watershed festival at Gorge

Aug. 5—A 19-year-old Puyallup, Washington, man died after a boat trailer ran over him Friday outside the Gorge Amphitheatre during the Watershed country music festival.

A Roseburg, Oregon, man was driving a Toyota Tundra towing a wake-surfing boat at the Gorge campground, according to a Grant County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

Carson Santos was running beside the boat trailer when he tried to jump onto the tongue of the trailer, the sheriff's office said. He lost his footing, fell to the ground and the trailer ran over him.

Medical responders treated Santos, but he died from his injuries after being flown to Central Washington Hospital. The driver and his passengers remained at the scene and cooperated while the sheriff's office investigated the incident, which it called a "tragic accident."

The death comes on the heels of a shooting that left two dead and three injured in June at the Gorge campground.

James M. Kelly, 26, was attending an electronic dance music festival June 17 at the amphitheater when he started hallucinating on mushrooms and believed the world was ending before opening fire at the campground, according to court documents.

Kelly, who is in jail on murder and assault charges, was shot once by police.