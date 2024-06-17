18 Signs From The Past Week That Made Me Laugh So Hard, My Face Still Hurts

We're officially halfway through June, which doesn't even seem real. Let's cushion the blow by enjoying the funniest signs of the week, courtesy of r/funnysigns:

1."This is so true!"

Sign reads: "Our aim is to keep this bathroom clean. Gentlemen, your aim will help. Stand closer; it’s shorter than you think. Ladies, please remain seated for the entire performance."

2."And THAT is how you do it."

Note taped to a surface reads: "Today's WiFi password can be unlocked by texting a photo of a clean kitchen to mom. Include one box of crackers by the stove. Love, Mom."

3."Santa sees everything..."

A highway message board displays "SANTA SEES YOU WHEN YOU'RE SPEEDING" beside a snowy road with cars driving by

4."What did they want to say?"

"Benny the Bull from Dora says: Don't do coke in the bathroom!"

5."About a 90% accurate description."

A roadside sign reads: "Humans are 90% water - basically cucumbers with anxiety."

6."Exactly what objects is he throwing."

Sign with a photo of a chimpanzee named Zeb. Text reads: "WARNING. Zeb throws objects. Please beware his aim is accurate."

7."Police will come."

Sign on a chain-link fence reads "No parking lovemaking with somebody wife or girlfriend police will come."

8."If I’ve told you once, I’ve told you a thousand times, it’s the Raccoon’s choice!"

Signs advising: "Please be careful of not let the pig enter the racoon room" and "Do not try to hold or put the raccoon on your head, it's the raccoon's choice."

9."Read this at the hotel I'm staying at."

Sign reads: "If you are grouchy, irritable or just plain mean, there will be a $10 charge for putting up with you. Thank you." Background shows a map of Scottsdale

10."I think this is actually my doctor."

A handwritten chalkboard sign reads, "A wise doctor once wrote" followed by an illegible scribble, placed outside a stone building with flowers

11."What do you think?"

A "No Parking" sign reads: "Not 5 minutes, not 30 seconds, not at all!" indicating no parking is allowed at any time

12."We all scream!"

Sign with ice cream cone reads: "I SCREAM YOU SCREAM THE POLICE COME ITS AWKWARD." Sign is in an outdoor area

13."Yes, 'rantch.'"

A bottle labeled "RANTch" is seen. The bottle contains a creamy white substance, and there are other bottles partially visible in the background. Text below reads "rantch."

14."How to crowdsurf?"

Sign taped to a tree reads: "NO CROWD SURFING. YOU WILL IMMEDIATELY BE EJACULATED." Likely a misspelling of "ejected."

15."I haven’t slept in 40 years."

Retro sign with a smiling woman holding a coffee cup. Text reads, "Coffee! You can sleep when you're dead!"

16."Summon Satan to clean your hands = 'satanise.'"

Sign with drawing of a sanitizer bottle reads, "Please satanise your hands here," likely a typo for "sanitize."

17."It’s best to be aware…"

A sign in a window reads: "Beware of well... just beware." The sign is weathered and placed indoors

18."Don’t be silly."

Sign on a city street announcing a $1,000 fine for possessing, using, selling, or distributing silly string in public areas from 12:00 am October 31 to 12:00 pm November 1

