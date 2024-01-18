18 performers who got Oscar nominations despite snubs at all the key precursors

As Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”), Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”), and LaKeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) have proven in recent years, there is ample precedent for performers to earn Oscar nominations despite snubs at the BAFTA, Critics Choice, Golden Globe, and SAG Awards. Indeed, 18 such instances have occurred since 2002, the first year that all four precursor prizes were preceded by official nominations.

Over the last 22 years, each of the four acting Oscar categories has produced at least three out-of-the-blue bids. However, none of the performers who overcame their four earlier snubs managed to clinch the gold and instead had to settle for being Oscar finalists.

It’s worth noting that Marcia Gay Harden won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for “Pollock” without any precursor bids, albeit in 2001 when there were no Critics Choice nominations. The four precursor trophies were evenly distributed among her Oscar competitors: Judi Dench (“Chocolat,” SAG), Kate Hudson (“Almost Famous,” Globe), Frances McDormand (“Almost Famous,” CCA), and Julie Walters (“Billy Elliot,” BAFTA).

Listed below are the people who have received surprise acting Oscar notices since 2002. Do you think anyone from this year’s roster of 13 performers who reaped all four precursor bids will be snubbed on Oscars nominations morning, January 23?

BEST ACTOR

Clint Eastwood, “Million Dollar Baby” (2005)

Tommy Lee Jones, “In the Valley of Elah” (2008)

Bradley Cooper, “American Sniper” (2015)

BEST ACTRESS

Laura Linney, “The Savages” (2008)

Penelope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers” (2022)

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie” (2023)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Djimon Hounsou, “In America” (2004)

William Hurt, “A History of Violence” (2006)

Michael Shannon, “Revolutionary Road” (2009)

Max von Sydow, “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” (2012)

Jonah Hill, “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2014)

LaKeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah” (2021)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Shohreh Aghdashloo, “House of Sand and Fog” (2004)

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “Crazy Heart” (2010)

Jacki Weaver, “Silver Linings Playbook” (2013)

Laura Dern, “Wild” (2015)

Marina de Tavira, “Roma” (2019)

Judi Dench, “Belfast” (2022)

