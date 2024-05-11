18 People Who Used The Wrong Word In The Funniest Way

Most typos and misspellings are simple mistakes that don't affect the readability of a sentence. But sometimes a misspelling is so egregious that it makes you blink a few times and say, "What?" Here are 18 examples:

1.My brain flipped inside out after reading this.

2.Ironically, if the marriage was constipated then it probably wasn't consummated.

3.That's when you get cancelled and you transform into a giant bird.

4."Please certify that you have been satisfied. Sign here."

5.Well, my bouche is amused.

6.Not only did they butcher the spelling of "tsunami," but it looks like they probably actually meant "deluge." A double whammy!

7.What about a half law?

8.For what it's worth, I would accept this new idiom.

9.I hereby for big this person from posting.

10.When Pinocchio's nose grows, call that a wooden surprise.

11.You just gotta reframe your thinking.

12.Honestly, I hope they meant bad mitten shoes. I wanna see those.

13.Yeah, I hate it when the air has too much tree Paul and.

If you can't read the tiny print, it's an Amazon review that says: "Great filter. Very happy with this product! It very quickly improved the air quality in the spare bedroom. Now that Paul and season is among us, I know it will help greatly in the house." u/osotramposo / Via reddit.com

14.Good, the reaper has a very bony butt and he might need a nice cushion to sit on.

15.I'm not gonna sugar code it: This is completely incorrect.

16.Soak AND wet???

17.I wouldn't either.

18.And finally: Isn't it hard to type with big scary paws?