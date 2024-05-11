18 Funny Signs From The Past Week That Sent Me Into A Fit Of Chuckles
Let's all gather 'round and enjoy some of the funniest signs of the week, courtesy of r/funnysigns. It's what we deserve!!!
1."Are you sure?"
2."Who did this?"
3."Ya got milk?"
4."What did they do?? I wanna know."
5."Crowd surfing isn’t that exciting."
6."Never tried this before."
7."I'm guessing this sign has been stolen a few times."
8."Come getcher bork!"
9."How tf did I end up here?"
10."OK, bucket list."
11."Not sure I could eat a whole one…"
12."Stupid, illiterate water thief."
13."Why don't you ex-presso?"
14."Just to flex my dog right here."
15."Something tells me this will not help my stomach."
16."Right or left?"
17."Oh I SEEEE."
18."We buy souls."
Don't miss last week's funniest signs:
19 Signs From The Past Week That Made Me Laugh So Hard, I'm Still Wiping Tears From My Eyes