17 Times TV Shows "Tricked" Us Into Thinking Time Had Passed By Giving A Character Bangs
1.On How I Met Your Father, when Sophie proved that it was her college self who actually made curtain bangs cool again.
2.On One Tree Hill, when Peyton's flashback bangs didn't even match her hair color...and not in a fun way.
3.On You, when Love showed us that even serial killers have their bangs moments.
4.Also on You, when Sherry realized that after surviving an abduction, she could also survive some blunt bangs, too.
5.On Mythic Quest, when Poppy rocked these super thick bangs during her college days.
6.On Suits, when Donna proved that even the best of us had a weird side-bang era.
7.On Brooklyn Nine-Nine, when we found out Amy had this fuck ass bob when she started working at the precinct.
8.On Firefly Lane, when Kate rocked the suuuuper straight hair in her '90s flashback.
9.On Scandal, when even Olivia proved you need to have a good set of bangs before becoming a gladiator.
10.On Shrill, when college Annie had an affinity for being kinda awkward but also for having thick, blunt bangs.
11.On Ghosts, when Sam's flashback wasn't awkward enough with just side bangs, so they had to add a beret, too.
12.On Grey's Anatomy, when the writers went rogue in an alternate reality and gave Cristina this heinous excuse for bangs.
13.On The Bold Type, when Jane proved that literally everyone has to start out as that intern with bangs before their career can soar.
14.On Tiny Beautiful Things, when young Clare didn't already have bangs so they gave the flashback's flashback bangs.
15.On Friends, when teenage Rachel rocked her best teased '80s fringe.
16.On Love Life, when Darby had to struggle through her awkward bangs era before evolving into her fashion-forward middle part era.
17.And finally, on Bob's Burgers, when Linda proved that even cartoons can have questionable hairdos!!!
What are your favorite flashback bangs moments? Let us know in the comments!