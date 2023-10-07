17 Times Latine Celebs Got Candid And Shared Unedited Photos Of Themselves Online

1. When Selena Gomez posted these unedited selfies on Instagram with the caption, "Me":

2. When Jennifer Lopez shared this unfiltered, makeup-free clip and captioned the video: "No filter. ALL. ME. #ThisIsMeNow at 54, glowing and happy."

3. When Salma Hayek posted this no-makeup selfie and showed off her "white hairs of wisdom":

4. And when she showed off her wrinkles and "white hairs" in an up-close selfie:

5. When former Bachelor contestant Bekah Martinez showed off her "mom bod" and gave a powerful reminder in the caption that "every mom bod is different."

6. When Rosario Dawson and her mom were both makeup-free for this sweet Mother's Day video:

7. When Denise Bidot shared these stunning beach pics and said, "It’s 2022, we out here…stretch marks, cellulite, rolls, who cares?"

8. When Barbie Ferreira celebrated her stretch marks, which she dubbed her "lil stripes":

9. When Zoe Saldaña shared this casual, no-filter selfie:

10. When Selena Gomez revealed her scar from her kidney transplant in this stunning shot:

11. And when Selena said NOPE to "sucking it in" and celebrated her figure while she relaxed in a swimsuit on vacay in a TikTok video

Check out her TikTok here:

@selenagomez / Via tiktok.com

12. When Cameron Díaz shared this no-makeup photo and spoke about her book The Longevity Book while encouraging people to embrace aging:

13. When Camila Mendes was "keeping it very real" with this makeup-free selfie:

14. When Sofía Vergara posted an unfiltered selfie on a sick day when she had a 102-degree fever:

15. When Gina Rodriguez posed with her Jane the Virgin costar, Justin Baldoni, for a morning pic with the caption: "We woke up like this. No legit, we did."

16. And when she went without a filter for this shot in Mexico:

17. And finally, when Camila Cabello opened up in a TikTok video about how she felt wearing a top that shows off her stomach while working out and stated, "Being at war with your body is so last season... We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat, and we got to own that, baby."

Check out her TikTok video here:

@camilacabello / Via tiktok.com

