17 Movie Moments From The Last 10 Years That Were Actually Improvised By The Actors On Set

BuzzFeed
·10 min read
There are obviously some MAJOR spoilers ahead!

1.First, in Barbie (2023), when Barbie arrives at Ken's Mojo Dojo Casa House to ask him if she can still be his "long-term distance, low-commitment, casual girlfriend" and Ken yells, "Sublime," the line was improvised by Ryan Gosling while filming. Margot Robbie said she "wasn't prepared" for it on the day and started laughing.

Ken disappearing and yelling "Sublime" while talking to Barbie

Looking back on filming the moment, Margot added, "I wasn't prepared for that. That wasn't in the script, and to this day, that makes me laugh."

Warner Bros.

2.In Little Women (2019), when Laurie and Jo have their conversation on the hill, where Laurie continually interrupts her with, "I love you, Jo," all of those weren't in Greta Gerwig's original script but were added by Timothée Chalamet while filming.

Jo telling Laurie he'd be ashamed of her, and Laurie constantly saying, "I love you, Jo"

When you read Greta's script, you can see that Jo was simply meant to just say everything uninterrupted to Laurie after he confesses his love, but in the finished product, Laurie is consistently saying, "I love you, Jo."

Sony Pictures Releasing

3.In Dune: Part Two (2024), when the Baron hands over control of Arrakis to Feyd-Rautha, the kiss shared between the two was improvised by Austin Butler during filming. He said that Stellan Skarsgård was "game for anything" and added, "It’s always about how you’re trying to affect somebody else."

Feyd-Rautha with his hand on the Baron's cheek, looking into his eyes

Also in Dune: Part Two, Austin learned how to speak like Stellan, with the actor mimicking Stellan's real-life accent while crafting his own accent for Feyd-Rautha.

Warner Bros

4.In A Quiet Place (2018), right before Lee dies, he signs to Regan how he's always loved her. The script originally just had Lee saying, "I love you," but while filming, Millicent Simmonds suggested to John Krasinski that he change the line to what you see in the final film. Millicent said that John cried upon hearing her suggestion.

Lee using sign language to tell Regan, "I love you; I have always loved you"

Speaking about working closely with John on the sign language in the film, Millicent spoke about this moment, saying, "I changed some signs, too. At the end, when he signs, 'I love you,' I said I think he needs to say, 'I’ve always loved you,' because that covers the difficult period."

Paramount Pictures

5.In Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), when all three Peter Parkers are preparing to fight the villains and work together, Peter #3 tells the other two that he loves them. Andrew Garfield revealed that he improvised that line in the movie.

Three Spider-Men, actors Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland, with Andrew's Spider-Man telling the others he loves them

He said, "There’s a line I improvised in the movie, looking at [Maguire and Holland], and I tell them I love them. That was just me loving them."

Marvel / Sony

6.Also in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), when Peter #3 comes through the portal for the first time and MJ wants to confirm that he's actually a Spider-Man, the hilarious moment when Zendaya throws bread at Andrew Garfield was unscripted.

MJ throwing bread at Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker to see if he has "the tingle thing" and he says he has it, just not for bread

7.In Saltburn (2023), the now-infamous grave scene, which features Oliver crying over Felix's grave and then proceeding to strip down, wasn't in the script but was improvised by Barry Keoghan.

Oliver lying on top of a mound of dirt at Felix's grave

8.In Killers of the Flower Moon (2023), there's a moment when Mollie calls Ernest a "coyote" in Osage, and he has a quick response saying she must've called him a "handsome devil." That exchange between Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio was unscripted. Director and writer Martin Scorsese even kept in Lily's laugh after Leo's line.

Ernest telling Mollie while driving her, "I don't know what you said, but it must've been Indian for 'handsome devil'"

9.In Game Night (2018), when Annie watches as the bodyguard is sucked into the engine of an airplane and dies, Rachel McAdams's now-iconic, "Oh no, he died," was reportedly unscripted. Rachel's delivery of the line consistently goes viral and is often considered one of the funniest parts of the movie.

Annie saying, "YES! Oh no, he died"

10.In Bad Moms (2016), the hilarious scene where Amy, Kiki, and Carla go into a grocery store and cause chaos was mainly unscripted, with the directors simply letting Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn do whatever they wanted.

Amy, Kiki, and Carla from Bad Moms in a grocery store eating cereal, slapping someone, and pouring alcohol into a jug of chocolate milk

11.In The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2 (2015), the moment when Effie and Haymitch kiss toward the end of the film was unscripted. Elizabeth Banks revealed that she and Woody Harrelson planned the moment behind the scenes and then did it while shooting.

Haymitch telling Effie not to be a stranger, then kissing her, with Effie following up the kiss with, "Take care of her"

She said, "We decided to do it, and the director was like, 'I love it. Let’s try it again.' We also did it without a kiss, and we let him decide in the editing room, and we love that he kept it."

Lionsgate

12.In The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023), director Francis Lawrence and Rachel Zegler came up with Lucy Gray's deep bow during her reaping while on set filming as a nod to a similar moment in The Hunger Games with Katniss.

Side by Side of Lucy Gray bowing vs Katniss

13.In Knives Out (2019), when Ransom tells his entire family one by one to "Eat shit," the original line in the script was actually "Fuck you." Director and writer Rian Johnson explained that in order for the movie to maintain a PG-13 rating, they had to trim down the use of the word "fuck." While trying to figure out what to change the line to, Chris Evans suggested, "I think a good 'Eat shit' always works," and Rian trusted him.

Ransom repeating the phrase, "Eat shit" while pointing

14.In Thor: Ragnarok (2017), when Thor suggests that he and Loki do "get help," the moment wasn't scripted but something director and writer Taika Waititi came up with that day. Then Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston improvised the scene while filming.

Thor suggesting Loki and him do "get help," and Loki saying he doesn't want to, but he does it anyway

15.In Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022), Jamie Lee Curtis explained that in the universe where Evelyn and Deirdre have hot dogs for hands, there was no dialogue on the page, and instead it became an improvisation between herself and Michelle Yeoh. She said that the only thing written was that they were breaking up in this universe.

Evelyn and Dierdre in the universe in Everything Everywhere All at Once where they have hot dog fingers

16.In Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), there's a moment when Han Solo drops his jacket at the Starkiller base, and then Chewbacca hands it back to him, which confuses Han. This small but hilarious gesture was improvised by Joonas Suotamo, who plays Chewie.

Han Solo, Chewbacca, and Finn in a tense action scene aboard a spaceship

17.And finally, in The Menu (2022), because of how director Mark Mylod filmed the movie, the actors were always on set and constantly in the background while other scenes were unfolding. This meant that the actors, like Nicholas Hoult and Anya Taylor-Joy, were constantly told to improvise while they were in the background. This also gave The Menu the feeling of a one-room play.

Scene from The Menu, with one showing Nicholas Hoult's and Anya Taylor-Joy's characters having a conversation in the background of a scene