17 Movie Moments From The Last 10 Years That Were Actually Improvised By The Actors On Set
BuzzFeed
·10 min read
There are obviously some MAJOR spoilers ahead!
1.First, in Barbie (2023), when Barbie arrives at Ken's Mojo Dojo Casa House to ask him if she can still be his "long-term distance, low-commitment, casual girlfriend" and Ken yells, "Sublime," the line was improvised by Ryan Gosling while filming. Margot Robbie said she "wasn't prepared" for it on the day and started laughing.
2.In Little Women (2019), when Laurie and Jo have their conversation on the hill, where Laurie continually interrupts her with, "I love you, Jo," all of those weren't in Greta Gerwig's original script but were added by Timothée Chalamet while filming.
3.In Dune: Part Two (2024), when the Baron hands over control of Arrakis to Feyd-Rautha, the kiss shared between the two was improvised by Austin Butler during filming. He said that Stellan Skarsgård was "game for anything" and added, "It’s always about how you’re trying to affect somebody else."
4.In A Quiet Place (2018), right before Lee dies, he signs to Regan how he's always loved her. The script originally just had Lee saying, "I love you," but while filming, Millicent Simmondssuggested to John Krasinski that he change the line to what you see in the final film. Millicent said that John cried upon hearing her suggestion.
5.In Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), when all three Peter Parkers are preparing to fight the villains and work together, Peter #3 tells the other two that he loves them. Andrew Garfield revealed that he improvised that line in the movie.
6.Also in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), when Peter #3 comes through the portal for the first time and MJ wants to confirm that he's actually a Spider-Man, the hilarious moment when Zendaya throws bread at Andrew Garfield was unscripted.
7.In Saltburn (2023), the now-infamous grave scene, which features Oliver crying over Felix's grave and then proceeding to strip down, wasn't in the script but was improvised by Barry Keoghan.
8.In Killers of the Flower Moon (2023), there's a moment when Mollie calls Ernest a "coyote" in Osage, and he has a quick response saying she must've called him a "handsome devil." That exchange between Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio was unscripted. Director and writer Martin Scorsese even kept in Lily's laugh after Leo's line.
9.In Game Night (2018), when Annie watches as the bodyguard is sucked into the engine of an airplane and dies, Rachel McAdams's now-iconic, "Oh no, he died," was reportedly unscripted. Rachel's delivery of the line consistently goes viral and is often considered one of the funniest parts of the movie.
10.In Bad Moms (2016), the hilarious scene where Amy, Kiki, and Carla go into a grocery store and cause chaos was mainly unscripted, with the directors simply letting Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn do whatever they wanted.
11.In The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2 (2015), the moment when Effie and Haymitch kiss toward the end of the film was unscripted. Elizabeth Banks revealed that she and Woody Harrelson planned the moment behind the scenes and then did it while shooting.
12.In The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023), director Francis Lawrence and Rachel Zegler came up with Lucy Gray's deep bow during her reaping while on set filming as a nod to a similar moment in The Hunger Games with Katniss.
13.In Knives Out (2019), when Ransom tells his entire family one by one to "Eat shit," the original line in the script was actually "Fuck you." Director and writer Rian Johnsonexplained that in order for the movie to maintain a PG-13 rating, they had to trim down the use of the word "fuck." While trying to figure out what to change the line to, Chris Evans suggested, "I think a good 'Eat shit' always works," and Rian trusted him.
14.In Thor: Ragnarok (2017), when Thor suggests that he and Loki do "get help," the moment wasn't scripted but something director and writer Taika Waititi came up with that day. Then Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston improvised the scene while filming.
15.In Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022), Jamie Lee Curtis explained that in the universe where Evelyn and Deirdre have hot dogs for hands, there was no dialogue on the page, and instead it became an improvisation between herself and Michelle Yeoh. She said that the only thing written was that they were breaking up in this universe.
16.In Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), there's a moment when Han Solo drops his jacket at the Starkiller base, and then Chewbacca hands it back to him, which confuses Han. This small but hilarious gesture was improvised by Joonas Suotamo, who plays Chewie.
17.And finally, in The Menu (2022), because of how director Mark Mylod filmed the movie, the actors were always on set and constantly in the background while other scenes were unfolding. This meant that the actors, like Nicholas Hoult and Anya Taylor-Joy, were constantly told to improvise while they were in the background. This also gave The Menu the feeling of a one-room play.
