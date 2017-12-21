17 horror movies to look forward to in 2018

2017 has been one of the best year for horror films ever – with Get Out topping many critics’ best of the year lists, and IT breaking all sorts of box office records.

Next year looks a bit more intriguing – with indie originals mixed with the return of some major franchises (basically, Blumhouse look like they’re going to have a VERY busy 2018).

Here’s 17 of the freshest horror movies that’ll be scaring us long into the new year.

1. Insidious: The Last Key – 5 January

A direct sequel to Insidious: Chapter 3 (which was a prequel), The Last Key sees Elise Rainier investigating supernatural disturbances in a New Mexico family home, a home which also happens to be the house she grew up in – which takes her deeper into The Further. Ooooh, scary.

A direct sequel to Insidious: Chapter 3 (which was a prequel), The Last Key sees Elise Rainier investigating supernatural disturbances in a New Mexico family home, a home which also happens to be the house she grew up in – which takes her deeper into The Further. Ooooh, scary.

Starring Lin Shaye, Angus Sampson, Leigh Whannell, Josh Stewart, and Caitlin Gerard, The Last Key will be released in the UK in January.

2. Mom And Dad – 19 January

View photos Selma Blair and Nic Cage take on their kids (Momentum Pictures). More

With a killer premise – a mysterious virus causes parents to turn on their kids – and a cool cast (including Nic Cage and Selma Blair as the titular mum and dad), Mom And Dad is a gleeful throwback to ‘80s cult classics such as Parents and Heathers, with a jet-black sense of humour mixed in with the horror. It’s received glowing reviews from the festival circuit, expect similar praise when it lands on UK shores.

3. The Purge: The Island – 4 July

View photos

The fourth Purge movie is technically the first – because it’s the first prequel of the franchise, telling the tale of how the Purge tradition started, tracking the very first event (which is reportedly taking place on Staten Island), and exploring how America reached a point where they decided letting people kill each other for one night every year was a good idea. With a Purge TV series also on the way, expect to hear a lot about this franchise in 2018.

4. The Midnight Man – 19 January

View photos

This low-budget indie might look like a collection of tired horror tropes, but there must be something interesting about the script, as it’s attracted genre legends Robert Englund (A Nightmare On Elm Street) and Lin Shaye (Insidious) to join the party.

The plot involves a cursed board game that launches the titular Midnight Man at anyone foolish enough to play it. So far, so Ouija. Let’s hope it’s more like the (brilliant) prequel, Ouija: Origin Of Evil.

5. Strangers: Prey At Night – 9 March

A family's road trip takes a dangerous turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park to stay with some relatives and find it mysteriously deserted.

