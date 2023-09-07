17 Famous Men Who "Dated" Teenagers And Got Away With It

Recommended Stories
- U.S.TechCrunch
Cruise nears approval to mass-produce robotaxis with no steering wheel, pedals
Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt said Thursday at an investor conference that the company is "just days away" from getting the green light to begin mass production of its purpose-built autonomous vehicle without a steering wheel or pedals. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) told TechCrunch that no decision to grant or deny GM's petition has been reached, nor has a deadline been set for such a decision. If passed, it also will benefit Amazon's Zoox, which has built and is testing a similar type of vehicle to Cruise's Origin.
- LifestyleIn The Know by Yahoo
What is the ‘marriage language’ TikTok trend that couples keep posting?
The hashtag #MarriageLanguage has more than 72.3 billion views — and counting.
- CelebrityIn The Know by Yahoo
Women are reacting to their partners’ celebrity crushes looking nothing like them: ‘At least him and Harry Styles are in the same genre’
Is a celebrity crush harmful or harmless? An expert weighs in. The post Women are reacting to their partners’ celebrity crushes looking nothing like them: ‘At least him and Harry Styles are in the same genre’ appeared first on In The Know.
- U.S.Yahoo News
Georgia election case latest: Where Trump, 18 allies stand after pleading not guilty to racketeering
Former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants in the Georgia racketeering case have all pleaded not guilty and waived their right to an in-person arraignment that had been scheduled to take place this week. Here's the latest on where the 19 defendants stand.
- SportsYahoo Finance
As NFL football returns, Bud Light will spend 'enormous amount' to win back beer drinkers
Bud Light is looking to make a comeback this NFL season. Molson Coors is working to make sure it won't happen.
- BusinessTechCrunch
Zopa, the UK neobank, hits 1M customers and raises another $93M
In 2021, UK neobank Zopa, which has been around since 2004, leapt to a $1 billion valuation on the back of a big investment from SoftBank and a plan to go public by 2022. Now it's 2023, and Zopa is today announcing another fundraise of a different kind as it continues to wait for the IPO markets to reopen. The startup has picked up £75 million ($93 million), a debt fundraise that it plans to use to shore up its finances, eye up some acquisitions and continue building more products alongside its peer-to-peer and other loans, savings and deposits, BNPL and other services used by its 1 million customers.
- LifestyleYahoo Life Shopping
I tried this popular, portable coffee press — and got smooth brew in under a minute
The innovative AeroPress serves up a single cup of hot (or cold!) joe with minimal effort. Could over 16,000 five-star fans be wrong?
- SportsYahoo Sports
UNC, coach Mack Brown blast NCAA after it denies eligibility for All-ACC transfer Devontez Walker: 'Shame on you'
Walker transferred to UNC in part to be near his ailing grandmother. Brown wrote of the decision that the NCAA "couldn't care less about the young people it's supposed to be supporting."
- ScienceTechCrunch
Relativity Space leases historic test stand from NASA to boost Terran R development
Relativity Space is amping up its investment at NASA’s Stennis Space Center, with the company announcing today that it would lease a historic first stage test stand to advance the development of the Terran R launch vehicle. Per the new agreement, Relativity will lease the A-2 Test Stand from NASA for a seven-year period, at a price of $2.76 million. The new investment brings Relativity’s total footprint at Mississippi-based Stennis to over 300 acres.
- SportsYahoo Sports
Nationals cancel Stephen Strasburg retirement conference as team reportedly tries to negotiate settlement
One of the worst contracts in MLB history might be getting messier.