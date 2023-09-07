17 Famous Men Who "Dated" Teenagers And Got Away With It

Suggested by vaxxyourself

Michael Jackson also had a history of hanging out with minors other than Brooke Shields, and particularly of having sleepovers/sharing a bed with underage boys. He was investigated as early as 1993 on molestation allegations, and was again booked in 2003 on molestation charges, though he was acquitted. In the 2010s, two men with documented relationships with Jackson claimed that they had been molested many times by Jackson and filed suits against Jackson's estate and companies, but their suits were dismissed because of the large amount of time since the alleged incidents had occurred and because the corporations could apparently not be held liable for Jackson's actions. Both men later told their story in the HBO special Leaving Neverland — all allegations were denied by Michael Jackson's estate, which sued HBO over the documentary.