17 Actors Who Hid Their Children In Their TV Shows And Movies, But It's Not Super Obvious
There are some big spoilers ahead!
1.First, in Maestro, which Bradley Cooper wrote, directed, and starred in, his daughter, Lea Cooper, played a younger version of Leonard Bernstein's daughter Jamie. Maya Hawke plays the older version of Jamie in the film.
2.In Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Sean Astin's daughter, Ali Astin, made a small appearance as Elanor Gamgee, Samwise's daughter.
3.In Donald Glover's new series, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, which he co-created and stars in, his son, Legend Glover, appears in Episode 4 as Benjamin, the son of John Smith's ex-girlfriend Rooney.
4.While starring as Prince Charles in The Crown, Dominic West's son, Senan West, appeared in three episodes of Season 5 as young Prince William.
5.In Thor: Love & Thunder, Chris Hemsworth's daughter, India Rose Hemsworth, appears as Gorr's daughter Love, whom Thor eventually adopts and fights with.
6.Also in Thor: Love & Thunder, Chris's son, Tristan Hemsworth, can be spotted at the beginning of the film playing a younger version of Thor.
7.In Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ewan McGregor's daughter, Esther McGregor, appeared in Episode 2 as Tetha Grig, a spice dealer Obi-Wan encounters while searching for Princess Leia.
8.Vin Diesel has been starring in The Fast and Furious movies since 2001. In 2021, for F9: The Last Saga, he had his son, Vincent Sinclair Diesel, appear as a younger version of his character Dom Toretto. Vinnie Bennett plays a teenage Dom in the movie, too.
9.In 1999, Melanie Griffith starred in the movie Crazy in Alabama, which was directed by her then-husband Antonio Banderas. Melanie's daughter, Dakota Johnson, made her acting debut in the movie at just 10 years old.
10.In 1992, Denzel Washington notably starred in Malcolm X, which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. His son, John David Washington, appears at the very end of the movie as a student in a classroom in Harlem.
11.Melissa McCarthy starred in and wrote The Boss, which was also written and directed by her husband Ben Falcone. In the movie, their daughter, Vivian Falcone, played a younger version of Melissa's character Michelle.
12.In Maleficent, Angelina Jolie's daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, can be spotted at the beginning of the movie. She plays a five-year-old version of Aurora, who is portrayed by Elle Fanning.
13.Meanwhile, in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Brad Pitt had his daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, appear as the baby version of Caroline. Julia Ormond plays adult Caroline in the film.
14.While starring on Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston's daughter, Taylor Dearden, made a brief appearance in the Season 3 premiere as "Sad Faced Girl," aka a girl who talks at a school assembly after the plane crash.
15.In Rocky II, Sylvester Stallone's son, Seargeoh Stallone, played Rocky and Adrian's newborn son Robert "Rocky" Balboa Jr. Sly's son, Sage Stallone, went on to play the role in Rocky V, and Milo Ventimiglia took over the role in Rocky Balboa.
16.While starring in City Slickers, Billy Crystal had his daughter, Lindsay Crystal, star as his character's daughter in the movie.
17.And finally, while starring on The West Wing, Martin Sheen had his youngest child, Renée Estevez, star as Nancy, an assistant to the executive secretary of the President of the US. Renée appeared in 44 episodes of the show from Season 1 through the series finale.