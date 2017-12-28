15 trailers for exciting 2018 movies you can watch right now

2017 was a great year for movies, but 2018 already looks like it’ll be packed full of films that’ll get us just as excited about going to the cinema.

We’ve already compiled a mega-list of 50 to look forward to, but here’s 15 you can watch footage from RIGHT NOW.

1. Molly’s Game





Fast-paced and thrilling, Molly’s Game might be released on the very first day of 2018, but you can bet people will still be talking about it by the end of the year.

Social Network writer Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut is brilliant, featuring a career-best turn from Idris Elba, delivering dialogue so quickly you feel like you’re watching a modern-day His Girl Friday.

It tells the story of an ex-Olympic skier turned illegal gambling-den organiser Molly Bloom (Jessica Chastain – also incredible) who attracts the attention of the law (and the mob).

Release date: 1 January

2. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri





It’s already picking up award nominations on the road to the Oscars – and it’s a mere fortnight before the UK can see what all the fuss is about.

Those nods are mainly for Frances McDormand’s astonishing central performance as a mother forced to take the law into her own hands when the police refuse to continue an investigation into the murder of her daughter – via a billboard campaign that tears a town apart.

“This time, the chick ain’t losing,” McDormand says in the above trailer. We wouldn’t bet against her.

Release date: 12 January

3. Coco





You may have to watch the Coco trailer a couple of times – once, to take in the (great!) premise – a little boy finds himself in death’s underworld and has to work out how to get home to the living – and then a second time, purely to gawp at how impossibly beautiful it all is. Pixar’s done it again, from the looks of this lovely film ad.

Release date: 19 January

4. Phantom Thread





It doesn’t contain as many explosions as some of the entries on this list – well, not on the surface anyway. We have a feeling Phantom Thread’s going to be dropping a few emotional bombs, if this atmospheric trailer’s anything to go by.

One thing’s for sure, it features Paul Thomas Anderson reuniting with his There Will Be Blood star Daniel Day Lewis (for the actor’s final film!), so we’ll be going to see it (probably several times).

Release date: 2 February

5. Black Panther





Everything about the Black Panther marketing campaign has been effortlessly cool, from the music to the character introductions. As for the film itself, we’re being sold an action-packed drama, with some truly incredible visuals. As Andy Serkis says at the end of the above trailer, “Let’s have some fun.”

Release date: 12 February

6. The Shape Of Water





From the visionary director of Pan’s Labyrinth (Guillermo del Toro) comes another twisted fairy tale, which somehow turns the story of a woman falling in love with a fish into one of the most romantic films of the year.

Festival critics have gone wild for it, it’s only a month and a half until we get to make our own minds up.

Release date: 14 February

7. Lady Bird





The best reviewed movie since Toy Story 2 arrives in the UK early next year, and you can get ready for Greta Gerwig’s Wes Anderson / Noah Baumbach influenced film (which also has style all of its own) by meeting some of the key characters in an ad that has more laughs than some full-length films.

Release date: 16 February

8. I, Tonya





Imagine Goodfellas on ice, and you’re halfway there to the incredible cinematic adaptation of knee-breaking ice queen Tonya Harding’s life story. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll wince.

This fun trailer gets across the shifting tones of this ace film – which goes from light to dark from second to second.

Release date: 16 February

9. Annihilation





Looking like a cross between Apocalypse Now, Sunshine and a gardening programme, Annihilation may be going straight to Netflix in the UK, but Alex Garland’s Ex Machina follow-up looks like a contender for every critic’s ‘Best Of 2018’ list.

The teaser gives a glimpse at the trippy visuals, but we’re expecting weirder things from this one.

Release date: TBC, but probably March

10. Red Sparrow





After the mind-melting mother! Jennifer Lawrence returns in 2018 in a film that basically sounds like Black Widow: The Movie – as a former ballerina-turned-Russian spy goes undercover to take down a charming CIA agent.