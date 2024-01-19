15 Times Celebs Wore Casts, Slings, And Crutches On The Red Carpet (And Why)

I'm thankful that I've never broken a bone, but growing up, I was admittedly a liiiittttle bit jealous of the kids who got to have everybody sign their casts.

While adults who break a bone or get other injuries probably won't have all their friends signing their cast, it still catches people's attention — especially when you're already in the spotlight.

Here are 15 times celebs wore casts, slings, or crutches on the red carpet (and why):

1.At the 2023 Emmys, Pedro Pascal — who was accompanied by his sister, Lux — had his arm in a sling because of a shoulder injury.

Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

Before presenting the award for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, he joked that he'd “like to take just a second and make this about me" and said, "A lot of people have been asking about my arm. It's actually my shoulder, and I think tonight is a perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the shit out of me."

2.At the 2024 Golden Globes a week prior, Pedro Pascal paired his sling with nail art that spelled out "ouchy."

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images / Dan Doperalski/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

He told the Associated Press, "I fell. Be careful, it can happen to anybody!"

3.At the 2022 Grammys, SZA posed on the red carpet without her crutches, but she used them to get onstage to accept her award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Doja Cat because she "fell out of bed right before it was time to leave and get ready for this" and injured her ankle.

Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In the Grammys press room, she added, "That's the way it goes. Everything awesome in my life has always come with something, like, very random. But it just adds to the energy. And I'm just grateful."

4.Also at the 2022 Grammys, Jin had his hand in a cast following a surgery he had on his finger.

Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In a statement, Big Hit Music explained, "Jin injured his left index finger during his daily activities and visited the emergency room at a hospital nearby for examination and treatment on Friday, March 18. He consulted doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged. He underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left index finger on the afternoon of Friday, March 18. The surgery went well according to the doctors. Jin was discharged from the hospital on the morning of Saturday, March 19, and has been resting. He will wear a cast for the time being for stabilization and a speedy recovery..."

5.At the 2003 People's Choice Awards, Jennifer Aniston had a boot and a cane because she'd hit her toe on a piece of furniture and broke it.

Kmazur / WireImage

Her Friends costar, Matthew Perry, helped her get on stage to accept her favorite female television performer award.

6.In 2013, Mariah Carey attended the premiere of The Butler in a sling because, during a music video shoot a few weeks prior, she dislocated her shoulder.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Samsung

She told E! News that she'd had X-rays done earlier in the day and joked that she'd had "more MRIs than the guy who invented MRIs."

7.At the 2008 premiere of Quantum of Solace, Daniel Craig —alongside his then-partner Satsuki Mitchell — walked the red carpet with his arm in a sling due to an injury he sustained while filming the James Bond movie. During an aircraft stunt, he tore his labrum (the connective cartilage), then later jumped through a window and collided with a wall, hitting his right shoulder once again.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

He told British GQ, "I was just nervous and overcooked it. At that point, my arm was kind of useless."

8.At the 2013 Academy Awards, Kristen Stewart walked the red carpet with crutches because, as her makeup artist told People, she "cut the ball of her foot, quite severely, on glass two days ago."

George Pimentel / Getty Images

The MUA added that the actor was in "a little bit of pain."

9.At the 2014 BRIT Awards, Niall Horan walked the red carpet with a pair of crutches because, a month before, he "had major knee surgery, a much larger surgery than first anticipated."

Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

The injury was reportedly the result of a knee dislocation issue he'd dealt with since he was a kid.

10.In 2010, Serena Williams wore a boot to several events — including the opening of Louis Vuitton Santa Monica to benefit Heal the Bay at the Annenberg Community Beach House and the Hampton's Magazine cover party — after stepping on broken glass and cutting tendons in her foot on her way out of a Munich restaurant.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images, Steven A Henry / Getty Images

She told the Guardian, "The pain felt like kind of a stubbed foot, like 'Ow,' and I thought, 'Wow, I stubbed my foot.' Then in 20 seconds, or a minute, I started walking again. And it hurt some more. So we looked down, and there was glass all over the floor. I was standing, recovering, thinking I got a little cut and telling my nephew, who was with us, to be careful. Then my practice partner put a cellphone down to the floor so we could see, and there was a huge puddle of blood. I said, 'OMG, I don't think this is good.'"

She ended up having to get 12 stitches as well as surgery.

11.At the premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 in 2010, Jamie Campbell Bower had crutches because he broke his ankle while filming a TV pilot.

Dave M. Benett / Getty Images

He told Teen Vogue, "I had actually broken my ankle working on Camelot, so I turned up on set [for Breaking Dawn] with a boot on. They made me take it off and work without it. I'd have to put it on in-between takes. It was blood, sweat, and tears, but thats the stuff you're proud of."

12.At the 2010 premiere of You Don't Know Jack, Susan Sarandon used crutches because she "was in Haiti [with the the Artists for Peace and Justice group], and it's the rainy season and [she] slipped."

Charles Eshelman / FilmMagic / Via Getty

She told Digital Spy, "I mean, it's a very boring story."

13.During the premiere of The Men Who Stare at Goats at the 2009 Venice Film Festival, George Clooney had his hand in a cast because he reportedly broke it by shutting it in a car door the month prior.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Shutting down rumors that the actor had been in a motorcycle accident with his then-girlfriend, his rep, Stan Rosenfield, told Access Hollywood, "There was an accident, and he did break his hand. He was not riding a motorcycle, it was not in Switzerland… He was on his property in Italy, and he shut the car door on his hand."

Jokingly, the rep added, "The doctor has given him 30–40 years more to live, and no live animals were harmed during the wrapping of the hand."

14.At the 2017 BAFTA TV Awards, Gillian Anderson walked the red carpet with crutches because she "fractured [her] foot jumping into a swimming pool that was too shallow in Costa Rica."

Karwai Tang / WireImage / Via Getty

She told the New Zealand Herald, "It could have been a lot worse."

15.And finally, at the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards, Jodie Sweetin walked the orange carpet with crutches because she broke her leg a month prior.

Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty

Sharing a picture of her cast on Instagram, she explained, "Well, my day did NOT go as planned!! I was trying to hop a fence to get a little toy that Bea [my daughter] had thrown over it, and on the way back, my dismount sucked. Snapped my ankle and tibia in multiple places and screamed like never before!! So...looks like surgery is in my near future."