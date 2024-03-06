15 Sarasota area restaurants get high-priority violations, 11 ace inspections

Our digital database of restaurant health inspections is updated regularly with the latest information on which Sarasota, Bradenton and Venice area restaurants passed or failed.

You can use the database to search by Sarasota or Manatee County or by restaurant name. You can see which restaurants were fined and which were forced into temporary closure.

Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as “a ‘snapshot’ of conditions present at the time of the inspection." On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

Please note that some more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

Restaurant news: New restaurant, located within one of Sarasota's biggest attractions, now open

Vote now for best pizza restaurant in Sarasota, Bradenton. Polls close 2 p.m. Thursday, 3/7

10 best waterfront restaurants in Sarasota and Manatee

Ticket Newsletter: Sign up to receive restaurant news and reviews plus info on things to do every Friday

Sarasota-Manatee best restaurant inspections

The following restaurants and food trucks. listed in alphabetical order, passed their inspections Feb. 25-March 2 with zero violations:

Camacho's Best Tacos, 1104 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto

Camacho's Best Tacos, 1714 14th St. W., Bradenton

Englewood Billiards and Brew, 622 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood

Hamilton's Concessions, 15107 Garnet Trail, Lakewood Ranch

La Esperanza Cafeteria, 5704 14th St. W., Bradenton

Loco Waffles and Pizza Cones, 4132 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

McDonald's, 5821 Derek Ave., Sarasota

Metz Culinary Management, 1540 Northgate Blvd., Sarasota

North Shore Cafe, 304 Pine Ave., Anna Maria

N.Y. Italian Sausage, 7506 279 St. E., Myakka City

Tacos Hidalgo, 7251 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Sarasota County restaurant inspections with high-priority violations:

The following restaurants and food trucks, listed in alphabetical order, were issued warnings, recommended for administrative complaints or were temporarily closed due to failed inspections Feb. 25-March 2:

Dry Dock Waterfront Grill

412 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key

March 1

Follow-up needed: Warning issued.

Seven total violations, with two high-priority violations:

High Priority - Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Observed raw beef stored over raw shrimp on the cook line reach-in cooler. Operator removed the beef. **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed in the walk-in cooler: fish (45F - cold holding); chicken (45F - cold holding); lobster (45F - cold holding). Operator stated they had recently had a delivery and kept the door open. Operator lowered the temperature and called a repairman. **Corrective Action Taken** **Warning**

Dunkin’

3824 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota

March 1

Follow-up needed: Administrative complaint recommended.

Six total violations, with one high-priority violation:

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed round egg in top of reach-in cooler at 54F. Manager removed to freezer. **Corrective Action Taken** **Warning**

IAsia

17399 Tamiami Trail, North Port

Feb. 27

Follow-up needed: Administrative complaint recommended.

Thirteen total violations, with two high-priority violations:

High Priority - Nonfood-grade bags used in direct contact with food. Observed nonfood-grade bags in use for storing food products in walk-in cooler. **Repeat Violation**

High Priority - Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. Observed license expired 12/1/23.

Ripfire Pizza and BBQ

5218 Ocean Blvd., Sarasota

Feb. 29

Follow-up needed: Administrative complaint recommended.

Four total violations, with two high-priority violations:

High Priority - Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dishmachine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dishmachine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed dishwashing machine chlorine at 0 ppm. **Warning**

High Priority - Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. Observed license expired 12/1/23. **Admin Complaint**

Sabor Chapin

2011 Fourth St., Sarasota

Feb. 27

Follow-up needed: Warning issued.

Six total violations, with three high-priority violations:

High Priority - Nonfood-grade containers used for food storage - direct contact with food. Observed rice being stored in the hot holding device in a nonfood-grade bag. Instructed operator on what proper bags they could use. **Warning**

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed raw shell eggs stored over ready-to-eat fruits. Operator rearranged the fridge to the proper places. **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed on the make table: cut tomatoes (45F - cold holding); shredded cheese (45F - cold holding). Operator stated it had been out for approximately one hour. Instructed operator on ways to properly keep food cold when next to the grill, such as ice bags and keeping the lid closed as much as possible. **Warning**

Shakespeare's

3550 S. Osprey Ave., Sarasota

Feb. 28

Follow-up needed: Warning issued.

Six total violations, with two high-priority violations:

High Priority - Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dishmachine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dishmachine is repaired and sanitizing properly.Observed bar dishwashing machine at 0 ppm for chlorine. Use kitchen dishwashing machine until corrected. As a repeat violation the importance of following proper protocol with this violation was reinforced with the Manager. **Repeat Violation** **Warning**

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed shell eggs over sliced cucumbers and pastry. Employee rearranged food items to prevent cross contamination. **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

Toasted Mango Cafe

430 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Feb. 26

Follow-up needed: Warning issued.

Nine total violations, with five high-priority violations:

High Priority - Employee touched face/hair and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Employee touched the face around the mouth area then handled clean utensils without washing their hands. Employee removed the utensils to be cleaned and properly washed their hands **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Raw cold smoked salmon stored over cooked chicken in the reach-in cooler in the preparation area. Chef placed the salmon below the chicken. **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

High Priority - Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Raw chicken stored over raw bacon in the walk-in cooler. Chef removed the chicken. **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

High Priority - Toxic substance/chemical improperly stored. Spray bottles containing cleaning fluid not labeled. Employee labeled the bottles. **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation** **Warning**

High Priority - Vacuum breaker missing at mop sink faucet or on fitting/splitter added to mop sink faucet. **Warning**

Tsunami Sushi & Hibachi Grill

100 Central Ave #1022, Sarasota

Feb. 27

Follow-up needed: Administrative complaint recommended.

Eleven total violations, with eight high-priority violations:

High Priority - Employee touched soiled surface and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Employee handled their phone then clean equipment without washing their hands. The employee properly washed their hands **Corrected On-Site**

High Priority - Nonfood-grade paper/paper towel used as liner for food container. Krab Rangoon in the reach-in cooler on the right side of the cook line stored in and in direct contact with a plastic trash bag. Employee removed the trash bag. **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Raw calamari stored over ready-to-eat sauces in the walk-in cooler. Manager removed the calamari. Raw scallops stored over washed and cut cabbage in the reach-in cooler on the cook line. Manager placed the scallops below the cabbage. Raw chicken stored over ready-to-eat sauces in the reach-in cooler on the cook line. Manager removed the chicken. **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation**

High Priority - Server handled soiled dishes from a guest table then prepared a beverage without washing hands. Server voluntarily discarded the drink and properly washed their hands. **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Single-use gloves not changed as needed after changing tasks or when damaged or soiled. Employee handled soiled dishes then a clean vegetable shredder without washing their hands and changing gloves. Employee washed their hands, changed gloves and rewarded the equipment. **Corrected On-Site**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. All the following items were stored on ice on the sushi line: shrimp (49F - cold holding); salmon (50F - cold holding); tuna (49F - cold holding); escolar (50F - cold holding); krab (50F - cold holding). Manager stated the items had been stored on ice for approximately 1.5 hours. Manager placed the items in the reach-in cooler. **Corrective Action Taken**

High Priority - Vacuum breaker missing at mop sink faucet or on fitting/splitter added to mop sink faucet.

Tsunami Sushi & Hibachi Grill

100 Central Ave #1022, Sarasota

Feb. 28

Call back — extension given, pending.

Venetian Gardens

1450 Venice E. Blvd., Venice

Feb. 27

Follow-up needed: Warning issued.

Fifteen total violations, with two high-priority violations:

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed sour cream (47F - cold holding); milk (44F - cold holding). The operator stated the items have been held for more than four hours. The operator discarded the above food items. **Corrected On-Site**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed Bolognese sauce (121F - hot holding) and butter (117F - hot holding) on the stove top on the cook line. The operator reheated the Bolognese sauce (171F - hot holding) and butter (169F - hot holding). **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

Venetian Gardens

1450 Venice E. Blvd., Venice

Feb. 28

Call back — extension given, pending.

Manatee County restaurant inspections with high-priority violations:

The following restaurants and food trucks, listed in alphabetical order, were issued warnings, recommended for administrative complaints or were temporarily closed due to failed inspections Feb. 25-March 2:

Caddy's

801 Riverside Drive E., Bradenton

Feb. 29

Follow-up needed: Administrative complaint recommended.

Ten total violations, with two high-priority violations:

High Priority - Employee touched soiled surface and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Observed in dish room area employee handled soiled dishes and then handled clean dishes and failed to wash hands. Educated person in charge on glove use and handwashing. Employee rewashed dish, washed hands and put on clean gloves. **Corrected On-Site**

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed in main kitchen reach-in cooler across from fryers raw seafood over coleslaw and ready-to-eat sauces. Educated person in charge on safe refrigerator storage and emailed person in charge a copy of the handout. Person in charge removed coleslaw and sauces. Observed in walk-in cooler in back kitchen area raw beef steak over cooked chicken. Person in charge removed cooked chicken. **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

Cortez Kitchen

4528 119th St. W., Cortez

Feb. 28

Follow-up needed: Warning issued.

Eight total violations, with one high-priority violation:

High Priority - Toxic substance/chemical improperly stored. Cleaning fluid stored next to food product. Operator moved the cleaning product. **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

Los Primos Taqueria

1111 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton

Feb. 29

Follow-up needed: Administrative complaint recommended.

Nine total violations, with three high-priority violations:

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed outside behind kitchen in bagged ice reach-in freezer raw chicken over/on commercial made bagged ice for beverages. Educated person in charge on safe refrigerator storage and emailed person in charge a copy of the handout. Person in charge removed raw chicken and discarded Ice. **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food marked with a date that exceeds seven days after opening/preparation. Observed in upright reach-in cooler in main kitchen area cooked beef date marked 2/22/24. Educated person in charge on ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food marked with a date that exceeds seven days after opening/preparation. Person in charge voluntarily discarded beef. As a repeat violation the importance of following proper protocol with this violation was reinforced with the employee. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Stop sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed in upright reach-in cooler in main kitchen area cooked beef date marked 2/22/24. Educated person in charge on ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food marked with a date that exceeds seven days after opening/preparation. Person in charge voluntarily discarded beef. As a repeat violation the importance of following proper protocol with this violation was reinforced with the employee. Observed outside behind kitchen in bagged ice reach in freezer raw chicken over/on commercial made bagged ice for beverages. Educated person in charge on safe refrigerator storage and emailed person in charge a copy of the handout. Person in charge removed raw chicken and discarded Ice. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

Manatee County Golf Course

6415 53rd Ave. W., Bradenton

Feb. 28

Follow-up needed: Warning issued.

Twelve total violations, with four high-priority violations:

High Priority - Certified food manager or person in charge failed to verify employee health, exclusions or restrictions. **Warning**

High Priority - Hot time/temperature control for safety food received at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Sausage being held at 129F. **Warning**

High Priority - Stop sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Sauerkraut kraut at 71F for more than four hours. **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Sauerkraut at 71F on counter in dining room. Operator discarded sauerkraut. Deli meats, cheese and chili at 48F in the reach-in cooler. Employee moved items to colder cooler. **Corrective Action Taken** **Warning**

Manatee County Golf Course

6415 53rd Ave. W., Bradenton

March 1

Call back — complied. Met inspection standards.

Shore Longboat Key

800 Broadway St., Longboat Key

March 1

Follow-up needed: Warning issued.

Ten total violations, with five high-priority violations:

High Priority - Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. Operator renewed the license at time of inspection. **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over or with unwashed produce. Observed raw fish stored over unwashed green beans in the produce walk-in cooler. Operator removed the fish. **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed raw pork over ready-to-eat vegetables in the walk-in cooler. Operator removed the vegetables. **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

High Priority - Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Observed raw beef stored over raw salmon in a reach-in cooler of the cook line. Operator removed the salmon. **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed in the right side make table: chopped tomatoes (47F - cold holding); shredded cheese (48F - cold holding); rice cakes (48F - cold holding). Operator stated they had been there for approximately three hours. Operator closed the lids. Observed at the bar: olives with cheese (65F - cold holding). Operator stated they had been out for approximately two hours. Operator placed olives in the reach-in cooler. **Corrective Action Taken** **Warning**

Taqueria Morales

5645 15th St. E., Bradenton

March 1

Follow-up needed: Warning issued.

Nine total violations, with three high-priority violations:

High Priority - Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food marked with a date that exceeds seven days after opening/preparation. Observed in reach-in cooler in commissary kitchen cooked pork date marked 2/23/24 and cooked beans date marked 2/19/24. Educated person in charge on ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food marked with a date that exceeds seven days after opening/preparation. Person in charge voluntarily discarded. **Warning**

High Priority - Stop sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed in reach-in cooler in commissary kitchen cooked pork date marked 2/23/24 and cooked beans date marked 2/19/24. Educated person in charge on ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food marked with a date that exceeds seven days after opening/preparation. Person in charge voluntarily discarded. **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed on food preparation table: pork (58F - cold holding); beef (54F - cold holding); chicken (51F - cold Holding); Cooked Beans (57F) Person in charge stated that the product had been out for approximately one hour and placed all in the reach-in freezer. Educated person in charge on time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. **Corrective Action Taken** **Warning**

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: 15 Sarasota restaurants high priority violations 11 ace inspections