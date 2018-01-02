10 New Year's Resolutions for Hollywood to keep in 2018

2017 has been a rather monumental year for the world that most people are very much hoping to quickly forget and move on from.

The film industry certainly has a lot of issues, events and practices that they might want to leave in the past and not carry into 2018. So here’s a few New Year’s resolutions Hollywood might want to keep so it can become the best it has to offer.

1. Give female directors more to do

View photos This combination photo shows, from left, Patty Jenkins, who directed “Wonder Woman,” Kathryn Bigelow, who directed “Detroit,” Greta Gerwig, who directed “Lady Bird,” and Dee Rees, who directed “Mudbound.” (AP Photo/File) More

2017 was a monumental year for female directors with the likes of Patty Jenkins, Greta Gerwig, Dee Rees, Angela Robinson, Sofia Coppola, Kathryn Bigelow, Amma Asanta and So Yong Kim earning critical acclaim for their movies.

But there is still a disparity between the amount of men and women directing movies, with only four female directors ever making a movie with $100 million budget. Jenkins proved she could handle it this year with Wonder Woman and it’s time studios started giving as many chances to critically-acclaimed female directors as they do white male.

2. Stop white-washing roles

View photos ‘Ghost in the Shell’ was criticised for white washing the main character More

Over the years, cinema has been littered with white actors playing ethnic roles but in 2017 the practice faced its biggest backlash. From Scarlett Johansson playing iconic Japanese manga character Major Motoko Kusanagi in the Ghost in the Shell remake to Ed Skrein being cast an Asian-American character Ben Daimio in the Hellboy reboot, diverse audiences are saying no and their collective voice is making an impact.

Ghost in the Shell suffered both critically and commercially but Skrein set a new precedent by dropping out of the role to allow Korean-American Daniel Dae Kim to play the part. Let’s hope the film industry has taken note and left white-washing in the past.

3. Invest in more mid-budget movies

View photos It: Chapter One became the highest grossing horror film in 2017 More

Over the last few years we’ve seen studios invest less and less in the $20-$50 million budget movies as they funnel most of their money into reboots, remakes and comic book movies that they are more certain will offer a better return on their investment.

However, we’ve see mid-budget movies like IT: Chapter One ($35m), Wonder ($20m) and Atomic Blonde ($20m) take home decent box offices. IT: Chapter One did exceptionally well, becoming the highest-grossing horror movie ever (not adjusted for inflation) when it earned $698.1 million. Let’s give mid-budgets a chance again please.

4. Finance more original scripts

View photos Dunkirk was an original film from Christopher Nolan (Photo: Everett Collection) More

Of the top 20 highest grossing movies of 2017, worldwide, Dunkirk was the only live-action film to not be a remake, reboot, sequel or part of a franchise. It was totally original and Hollywood needs to be making more of these films.