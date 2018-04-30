    1 / 15

    Ryan Gosling & Rachel McAdams – ‘The Notebook’ (2004)

    Theirs is one of contemporary cinema’s most celebrated romances, complete with that iconic scene of them smooching in the rain. Sadly for fans of ‘The Notebook’, the relationship between Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams was stormy off screen too. Gosling allegedly asked director Nick Cassavetes to replace McAdams with another actress after shooting had begun, and Cassavetes recalls walking into a room to find the pair screaming at each other at the top of their voices. Of course, Ryan and Rachel went on to be one of the cutest couples in Hollywood, which just goes to show how accurate that terrible ‘opposites attract’ rom-com cliché can be.

    15 movie couples that hated each other in real life

    Hanna Flint
    Contributor

    It’s a mark of a good actor to be able to deliver a decent performance no matter who they’re paired up against.

    But in some cases, their acting chops are truly tested when their co-star is someone they absolutely loathe.

    Over the years there have been several examples of movie couples who have hated each other in real life so Yahoo Movies has rounded up 15 of them for you to explore.

