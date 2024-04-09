15 Unfortunate But Absolutely Hilarious Fails From The Internet This Week That Make Me Glad People Post Their Worst Moments On The Internet

It's a new week, which, of course, means a new roundup of funny fails from your benevolent queen, me, Julia. Please enjoy:

1. This fashion faux-pas:

I’m at court and the defendant has turned up in a hoodie that says “Think Less”. — Hannah Al-Othman (@HannahAlOthman) April 2, 2024

Twitter: @HannahAlOthman

2. Having to send this email:

This month marks the 1 year anniversary of the most embarrassing email I’ve ever had to send pic.twitter.com/VQ3OU8x0j2 — grace (@gracefurby) April 1, 2024

Twitter: @gracefurby

3. This sad display:

someone posted this in our graduate student groupchat but no one has figured out that it's our actual table https://t.co/0b8iUwvqUV — okay (@ihaverhisen) April 5, 2024

Twitter: @ihaverhisen

4. The loss of this salad:

yeah go ahead and take a nap in my fucking salad i don’t even care anymore pic.twitter.com/S0S28sckin — horse dentist (@equine__dentist) April 3, 2024

Twitter: @equine__dentist

5. This cat:

Omg look at how they classified Ella (our cat) upon intake for her spay “Overweight fatty in heat” pic.twitter.com/BSjBi1Rva5 — 🔥 🏠 with a Y 🏠 🔥 (@wyntermitchell) April 6, 2024

Twitter: @wyntermitchell

6. This, after the eclipse:

People's eyes are hurting, and they're seeking answers pic.twitter.com/RZEPGKdvgk — Shalom Goodman (@ShalomGood) April 8, 2024

Twitter: @ShalomGood

7. Whatever is going on in Canada:

Twitter: @laurby

8. This DoorDash interaction:

I hate DoorDash pic.twitter.com/Ewi4JNIrhk — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) April 7, 2024

Twitter: @TheWapplehouse

9. This description that is...not *false...*but not the most apt way of describing it, either:

The guy narrating the planetarium show at the Griffith observatory just referred to the Big Bang as “one of the biggest explosions of all time” — zach k (@zachkettlecorn) April 8, 2024

Twitter: @zachkettlecorn

10. This:

doing a recall on eclipse glasses half an hour before the eclipse https://t.co/1hgluiUILd — austerity is theft 🇿🇦 (@wideofthepost) April 8, 2024

Twitter: @wideofthepost

11. Accidentally buying specialized shoes you can't return:

Because Rishi Sunak ruined Adidas Sambas, I decided to buy a pair. Unfortunately I bought cycling ones by mistake. I can’t return them because I put ‘what’s for pudding’ down the side for a laugh. Rare that I’m actually annoyed. Today I am pic.twitter.com/NAsOunNsfO — Josh Barrie (@joshbythesea) April 8, 2024

Twitter: @joshbythesea

12. This:

8 years ago I met gaga and joe biden and secret service took my gaga magazine and returned it signed by joe pic.twitter.com/0KkJrHhcCs — jake (@luvforsaIe) April 7, 2024

Twitter: @luvforsaIe

13. This. I love the pocket:

smoked lamb shank over mushroom lemon risotto w/ asparagus featuring my moms jablecloths pic.twitter.com/Sh5c8l9DPM — bichael (@bichaelangelo) April 8, 2024

Twitter: @bichaelangelo

14. This computer-less computer lab:

At Harvard, the Computer Lab has no computers pic.twitter.com/3aMiOQ3Ulk — Lucas 🏴‍☠️ (@edchucation) April 8, 2024

Twitter: @edchucation

15. And finally, this incredible Zoom fail:

giving my final presentation on 11th-15th century aphrodisiacs and did not realize where my zoom window was placed 😐😭 pic.twitter.com/bqErWICT6L — nat (mother toilet plumber) (@mademoisellerat) April 8, 2024

Twitter: @mademoisellerat

