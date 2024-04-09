15 Unfortunate But Absolutely Hilarious Fails From The Internet This Week That Make Me Glad People Post Their Worst Moments On The Internet
It's a new week, which, of course, means a new roundup of funny fails from your benevolent queen, me, Julia. Please enjoy:
1. This fashion faux-pas:
I’m at court and the defendant has turned up in a hoodie that says “Think Less”.
— Hannah Al-Othman (@HannahAlOthman) April 2, 2024
2. Having to send this email:
This month marks the 1 year anniversary of the most embarrassing email I’ve ever had to send pic.twitter.com/VQ3OU8x0j2
— grace (@gracefurby) April 1, 2024
3. This sad display:
someone posted this in our graduate student groupchat but no one has figured out that it's our actual table https://t.co/0b8iUwvqUV
— okay (@ihaverhisen) April 5, 2024
4. The loss of this salad:
yeah go ahead and take a nap in my fucking salad i don’t even care anymore pic.twitter.com/S0S28sckin
— horse dentist (@equine__dentist) April 3, 2024
5. This cat:
Omg look at how they classified Ella (our cat) upon intake for her spay “Overweight fatty in heat” pic.twitter.com/BSjBi1Rva5
— 🔥 🏠 with a Y 🏠 🔥 (@wyntermitchell) April 6, 2024
6. This, after the eclipse:
People's eyes are hurting, and they're seeking answers pic.twitter.com/RZEPGKdvgk
— Shalom Goodman (@ShalomGood) April 8, 2024
7. Whatever is going on in Canada:
Alberta rules pic.twitter.com/7Qy49gEzsn
— Lauren Boothby (@laurby) April 6, 2024
8. This DoorDash interaction:
I hate DoorDash pic.twitter.com/Ewi4JNIrhk
— Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) April 7, 2024
9. This description that is...not *false...*but not the most apt way of describing it, either:
The guy narrating the planetarium show at the Griffith observatory just referred to the Big Bang as “one of the biggest explosions of all time”
— zach k (@zachkettlecorn) April 8, 2024
10. This:
doing a recall on eclipse glasses half an hour before the eclipse https://t.co/1hgluiUILd
— austerity is theft 🇿🇦 (@wideofthepost) April 8, 2024
11. Accidentally buying specialized shoes you can't return:
Because Rishi Sunak ruined Adidas Sambas, I decided to buy a pair. Unfortunately I bought cycling ones by mistake. I can’t return them because I put ‘what’s for pudding’ down the side for a laugh. Rare that I’m actually annoyed. Today I am pic.twitter.com/NAsOunNsfO
— Josh Barrie (@joshbythesea) April 8, 2024
12. This:
8 years ago I met gaga and joe biden and secret service took my gaga magazine and returned it signed by joe pic.twitter.com/0KkJrHhcCs
— jake (@luvforsaIe) April 7, 2024
13. This. I love the pocket:
smoked lamb shank over mushroom lemon risotto w/ asparagus featuring my moms jablecloths pic.twitter.com/Sh5c8l9DPM
— bichael (@bichaelangelo) April 8, 2024
14. This computer-less computer lab:
At Harvard, the Computer Lab has no computers pic.twitter.com/3aMiOQ3Ulk
— Lucas 🏴☠️ (@edchucation) April 8, 2024
15. And finally, this incredible Zoom fail:
giving my final presentation on 11th-15th century aphrodisiacs and did not realize where my zoom window was placed 😐😭 pic.twitter.com/bqErWICT6L
— nat (mother toilet plumber) (@mademoisellerat) April 8, 2024
If you like, you can check out more fail compilations here. And if you thought these posts were funny, be sure to go ahead and follow their creators!