15 Celebrities Who Committed Horrific Crimes And Are In Jail Right Now

How he's famous: Masterson is best known for playing Steven Hyde on That '70s Show from 1998–2006. He also was a regular cast member on Men at Work and The Ranch, which re-teamed him with That '70s Show costar Ashton Kutcher.

What happened: In 2017, the Los Angeles Police Department began a sexual assault investigation into Masterson after three women came forward with allegations against him. In each case, all of which occurred at Masterson's home between 2001–03, the women said Masterson gave them alcohol and then, when they became disoriented, took them to his bedroom and violently raped them. Masterson, who proclaimed his innocence, was arrested on three counts of forcible rape in early 2021.

A first trial in 2022 ended in a hung jury; a retrial the following year ended with Masterson convicted of two of the three counts of forcible rape. He was sentenced to 30 years to life (with the earliest possibility of being paroled coming after serving 25 and 1/2 years). He is incarcerated in California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo, roughly halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

An interesting element of this case involved the Church of Scientology, of which Masterson and all three victims were members. All three victims said the church tried to shield Masterson from accountability, and pressured them not to go to the authorities. As BuzzFeed News reported in 2022, one of the victims "recalled how she went to the church's Celebrity Centre in Hollywood to report the sexual assault, but instead of getting any assistance, she was warned against using the word 'rape' and told that she could be excommunicated from the church — and disavowed by her Scientologist family and friends — if she contacted police."