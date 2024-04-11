15 Celebrities Who Committed Horrific Crimes And Are In Jail Right Now

How he's famous: Sometimes called the King of R&B, Kelly is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, selling over 75 million records. "I Believe I Can Fly" and "Ignition (Remix)" are probably his best-known songs. He also wrote songs for other artists, including Michael Jackson's No. 1 hit, "You Are Not Alone."
What happened: Allegations of sexual abuse of minors have followed Kelly for most of his career, but for a long time, he escaped accountability. In 1994, a then-27-year-old Kelly married his protégé Aaliyah, who was just 15 (Aaliyah ended the marriage when her family found out). Two years later, a woman filed a civil suit against Kelly, alleging that he had a sexual relationship with her starting at age 15. Kelly settled the case out of court.
In 2000, the Chicago Sun-Times reported that Chicago police had begun investigations into Kelly and allegations that he'd had sex with a minor but had to drop them due to a lack of cooperation from the accusers.
In 2002, a video circulated of what was alleged to be Kelly urinating on an underage girl and engaging in sex acts. This led to Kelly being charged with 21 counts of child sexual abuse images. Shortly after that, Kelly was charged in Florida with 12 additional charges of producing child sexual abuse images after police raided Kelly's home and allegedly found images of him having sex with a minor on a digital camera. The Florida charges, however, were thrown out when a judge ruled the police lacked probable cause for the search warrant. The Chicago charges ended in Kelly's favor, too, when a 2008 trial ended with him being found not guilty because it couldn't be proven the girl on the tape was a minor.
In 2017, BuzzFeed News reported that the parents of three legal-aged young women claimed their daughters were being "held against their will" by Kelly in what was described as a "cult." This led to others coming forward with more allegations against Kelly, including that he'd had sex with minors.
Then, in 2019, a comprehensive, six-hour Lifetime documentary, Surviving R. Kelly, put Kelly and his crimes under the spotlight even more. Police in Chicago charged him with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse (after acquiring a tape of Kelly allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old), and federal authorities indicted him twice for crimes related to his sexual abuse of minors.
In 2022, Kelly was found guilty in both federal trials and sentenced to spend 31 years in jail. He is currently serving his sentence at FCI Butner Medium I, a medium-security prison in North Carolina, and won't be eligible for parole until 2047 when he is around 80.