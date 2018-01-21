The 15 best Walking Dead episodes ever – ranked

From Digital Spy

FOX's The Walking Dead returns to our screens in February. But will any of the next eight episodes match some of the show's very best? We've ranked 15 of the finest outings from seven-and-a-half seasons, from gruesomely good to bloody brilliant.

15. 'Save the Last One' – season two, episode three

Jon Bernthal's Shane Walsh was one of The Walking Dead's most layered and most fascinating characters. His downfall started here, as he executed poor Otis (Pruitt Taylor Vince) to save his own skin, starting the tortured ex-cop down a dark path that would end in his own demise.

14. 'Home' – season three, episode 10

Proof that the show isn't all doom and gloom, this was one of The Walking Dead's more invigorating episodes. The Governor's assault on the prison is thwarted, with a reunited Merle and Daryl returning just in time to save Rick – a moment of pure, fist-pumping joy.

13. 'TS-19' – season one, episode six

The final episode of The Walking Dead's debut season takes a lot of flak, but this diversion from the comic-book storyline – set entirely within the confines of the Center for Disease Control – is a claustrophobic, game-changing thriller with a terrific guest spot from Noah Emmerich as Dr Edwin Jenner.

12. 'Made to Suffer' – season three, episode eight

There's a whole heap of great moments in 2012's mid-season finale – not least a brief, unannounced cameo from Jon Bernthal as a hallucination of Shane – but the highlight is the explosive confrontation between Michonne and the Governor that sees him lose both his zombie daughter and his right eye.

11. 'No Way Out' – season six, episode nine

Carl loses his eye (the showrunners seem to like having monocular characters) and the irritating Anderson family lose their lives in this startling episode. Plus, Daryl incinerates a whole pack of Negan's troops with a rocket launcher. Top stuff.

10. 'This Sorrowful Life' – season three, episode 15

