The 15 Best Faux Leather Leggings of 2023, According to Fashion Experts

Elevate Your athleisure with picks from Spanx, Wolford, and Good American

Leggings are a wardrobe staple. In fact, I'm wearing a pair as I type this sentence. They're essential for many because, when styled correctly, they act as a comfortable yet put-together pair of pants when you're not in the mood to slip into jeans. If you're hoping to give your favorite stretchy pants a winter makeover, consider faux leather leggings.

We talked to seven fashion experts for faux leather legging recommendations as well as tips on how to style each pair. Whether you're petite, looking for a pair with pockets, or want a super fashion-forward patent style, there's a pair for you.

Read on for the best faux leather leggings of 2023.

Best Overall: Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Who It’s Good For

Anyone needing a high-quality pair of leggings with shaping and compression benefits along with inclusive sizing.

Who It’s Not Good For

Someone looking for leggings without shaping or those who want some that look more like real leather.

It is a pretty unanimous choice that the best overall pair of faux leather leggings is Spanx. After all, the brand did completely change the course of history with its revolutionary shapewear when it launched in 2000 — and they have since branched out into other amazing styles.

“They shape your body perfectly and will be a staple in your wardrobe for years,” says Moroney. This classic style adds some contouring to the midsection, and it boasts over 3,600 positive reviews on Nordstrom, which is nothing to scoff at. As for how to style them, Moroney emphasizes their versatility. “They can be paired with anything from cozy sweaters and boots, to an oversized button-up shirt and strappy heels," she explains. "The options are endless. If you invest in one leather legging for fall, this is your safest bet.”

Price at time of publish: $98.00

Size Range: XS-3X (regular, petite, tall) | Material: 87% nylon, 13% spandex with polyurethane coating | Colors: Black

Best Budget: A New Day Faux Leather Leggings

Who It’s Good For

Those who want the luxe look of leather leggings without the matching price tag.

Who It’s Not Good For

Those hoping to invest into a pair that will definitely last for several seasons.

These faux leather leggings from Target are a great entry point for anyone interested in expanding their wardrobe. They offer the same look as higher-end versions but at a much more affordable price point.

Sarah and Leah Bryzski, also known as Two Scoops of Style, recommend these faux leather leggings as a budget-friendly pick. Known for their “Millenial Outfit Makeovers,” these identical twins know how to style on-trend looks on a budget. “Pair these leggings with an oversized sweater shirt and clogs for a comfy loungewear look!” We love the elastic stretch panels on the waist for added comfort and ease. Plus, they come in classic black as well as dark brown. (At this price point, you might as well grab one in each color for a double serving of style and comfort.)

Price at time of publish: $20.00

Size Range: S-XL | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex | Colors: Black, Dark Brown | Care: Machine Wash, Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry

Best Splurge: Wolford High-Rise Faux Leather Leggings

Who It’s Good For

Leather legging aficionados committing to this look beyond just a seasonal trend.

Who It’s Not Good For

Shoppers who are only interested in testing out this look for the season and not committed to adding this piece to their wardrobe long-term.

If you’ve got the means to invest in quality faux leather leggings that will last, then look no further than this pair from Wolford. For those who have dated around the vegan leather scene and are now ready to commit, this classic high-rise silhouette and flattering seamed design will be in rotation season after season.

“The high-waisted structure is everything the body needs to look snatched,” says Altorrin, a celeb stylist with clients including Coco Rocha and Jemima Kirke. He stands behind this brand, adding, “When ready to invest a bit more cash into the cause, Wolford has what you need for top-tier faux leather leggings.”

While these leggings can be styled in many ways for various occasions, Altorrin came through with a solid recommendation: “Pull out your dad's military blazer, a slim-fitting top, and your darkest shades with a cute combat boot. Prepare to be the chicest person in the room.” At almost $240, these leggings are our most expensive pick, but those who can afford them will continue to reap the rewards for years.

Price at time of publish: $234

Size Range: XXS-L | Material: Polyurethane 54%, Polyester 42%, Elastane 4% | Colors: Black | Care: Machine Wash. Line Dry.



Best Matte: Asos New Look Faux Leather Leggings

Who It’s Good For

Those who prefer a more matte look to their leggings.

Who It’s Not Good For

Anyone looking for more color options.

Leaning toward a more matte look for your leggings? According to Altorrin, this pair from ASOS is the matte faux leather legging to have, explaining it has a "more luxe aesthetic despite its affordable price tag.” The matte finish is more subtle than some of our other top picks, making it a great starter legging for those trying out the “leather legging look.”

The simple and clean silhouette can be styled casually or more formally. Altorrin suggests, “Style these with your favorite oversized sweatshirt and your new colorful sneakers — it will become your fall staple look.” At under $35, this is also a great affordable option for anyone on a budget.

Price at time of publish: $33.28

Size Range: 0-14 | Material: Back: 96% Polyester, 4% Elastane, Main: 100% Polyurethane | Colors: Black | Care: Machine Wash. Line Dry

Best Non-Black Faux Leather Leggings: Old Navy High-Rise Faux Leather Leggings

Who It’s Good For

Those wanting less traditional color options for faux leather leggings.

Who It’s Not Good For

Those who prefer traditional and classic black or dark color options.

If you are hoping to experiment with color but are on a budget, these Old Navy High-Waisted Faux Leather Leggings are just the ticket. At less than $35, they’re a sweet deal. These leggings come in two color options: Red Raisin and Sedimentary. Red Raisin is a deep red wine color that’ll add pop to any outfit. Sedimentary is a light beige that is a fun alternative to the usual black but still goes with just about anything. Both colors come in a shiny, opalescent faux leather finish that will up the glamour without sacrificing comfort.

Additionally, these leggings are available in a variety of lengths (petite, standard, and tall) for a more customized fit. At such a great price point, these are an easy way to inject some color into your wardrobe.

Price at time of publish: $34.99

Size Range: XS-4X, Lengths - Petite, Standard, Tall | Material: Polyester 94%, Spandex 6% | Colors: Red Raisin, Sedimentary | Care: Spot Clean

Best Patent: Good American Vinyl Leggings

Who It’s Good For

Anyone looking for comfortable vinyl-inspired pants with a wide size range.

Who It’s Not Good For

Those wanting a less form-fitting pair or a more matte faux leather.

Khloe Kardashian’s brand, Good American, has quickly garnered success due to its lauded fit and the fact that the designs were created with different body types in mind. “We’ve loved watching the progression of Good American, [going] from denim to activewear to faux leather,” says styling due Dan + Alix. “Good American is always reliable for a great fit for any body type and the most comfortable.”

Celebirty stylist Kate Moroney also agrees. “Vinyl was prominent on the runways this fall, and the patent feel of these Vinyl Pull-On Leggings will give an extra edge to your look," she says. "These are perfect for a more trend-savvy shopper.” These leggings are comfortable and come in the widest size range on this list, something the brand is known for, so you're bound to find a perfect-fitting pair.

Price at time of publish: $99

Size Range: XS-2XL | Material: 100% Polyurethane | Colors: Black | Care: Dry Clean

Best Maternity: Spanx Mama Faux Leather Leggings

Who It’s Good For

Those looking for an elevated alternative to typical maternity leggings.

Who It’s Not Good For

Anyone who needs petite or tall length options.

These maternity faux leather leggings from Spanx deliver the fit, ease, and style the brand is known for. The Mama Magic over-the-bump waistband is designed for support and comfort during all stages of pregnancy and beyond. These leggings are a great way to switch up your maternity looks: Swap these for your usual athletic leggings to elevate any casual outfit. Wear them in place of pre-pregnancy trousers paired with a wrap blouse and blazer for a bump-friendly work outfit that’s stylish and comfy.

Constructed without a center seam, these leggings are camel-toe proof — thank goodness. At $110, they’re on the more expensive side of our top picks, but you’ll feel stylish and supported throughout your pregnancy in these faux leather leggings.

Price at time of publish: $110.00

Size Range: XS-3X | Material: Body: 87% Nylon, 13% Elastane With Polyurethane Coating. Tummy: 89% Nylon, 11% Elastane | Colors: Black | Care: Machine Wash Cold, Gentle Cycle. Inside Out. Lay Flat To Dry.

Best Plus Size: Torrid Full Length Signature Waist Faux Leather Pocket Legging

Who It’s Good For

Those looking for a more expansive size range with a good choice of color options.

Who It’s Not Good For

Anyone needing a variety of length options.

The Torrid Signature Waist Faux Leather Legging is our top pick for anyone wanting plus-size options. These leggings come in sizes 10 to 30 and in three colors. The black, green, or merlot colors would all transition seamlessly into your existing wardrobe. These leggings are comfy to wear throughout the day, featuring a mid-rise 2-inch elastic waistband.

These faux leather leggings only come in a standard 27-inch inseam, which is something to consider for anyone needing petite or tall length options. But at just under $50, these will be a solid addition to your closet.

Price at time of publish: $49.90

Size Range: 10-30 / M-6X | Material: Listed as Faux Leather Fabric | Colors: Black, Deep Depths (Green), Deep Merlot | Care: Machine wash cold. Tumble dry low.

Best Active: CRZ Yoga Faux Leather Workout Legging

Who It’s Good For

Those who want the look of leather but the performance of activewear materials.

Who It’s Not Good For

Those who want a classic, clean legging silhouette.

With these CRZ Yoga Faux Leather Workout Leggings, you can get that same luxe look of faux leather even if you’re heading to the gym or yoga studio. These leggings have the sheen and look of faux leather leggings but are made with the same fabric as high-performance active wear.

Go from working out to dining out without changing your leggings — the dream. These leggings have mesh insert panels for moisture wicking and ventilation to keep you cool, comfortable, and looking good. The compressive fabric and high-waisted design will stretch and move with you during your workout, and at just $15.20 a pair, you might just have to get more than one color.

Price at time of publish: $15.20

Size Range: XXS-XL | Material: Faux Leather Fabric Body: 75% Polyester, 25% Spandex; Mesh: 73% Polyamide, 27% Spandex | Colors: Paris Green, Ocean Blue, Green March, Black Lizard, Coast Grey, Thousands of Red | Care: Not Listed.

Best Tall: Wilfred Free Daria Pant

Who It’s Good For

Tall shoppers looking for high-rise leggings with a decent size range and plenty of neutral color options.

Who It’s Not Good For

Anyone under 5-foot-7 or tall people looking for more bold color options.

Wilfred Free by Artizia is one of our favorites regarding leggings, and this style has been a classic for many fashionistas. Now, the brand has expanded their collection by introducing their tall sizes which are recommended for anyone over 5 feet, 7 inches — but the brand offers two other inseam options, as well, if you love this look but have a shorter frame. All of these inseam options come in gorgeous neutral shades ranging from cognac to black.

Price at time of publish: $96.80

Size Range: 2XS-2XL (tall) | Material: 100% polyurethane | Colors: Black, Cognac, Deep Taupe, Rustical Brown, Epicurean Brown, Shiitake | Care: Machine Wash

Best Petite: Loft Petite Faux Leather Leggings

Who It’s Good For

Those 5-foot-4 and under looking for a faux leather legging that doesn't need to be hemmed.

Who It’s Not Good For

Anyone looking for brighter color options.

This one’s for our petite friends. Designed specifically for those who are 5-foot-4 and under, these faux leather leggings from LOFT will deliver a coveted fit and inseam — no folding or tailoring necessary. These faux leather leggings deliver a comfortable, stretchy fit and a chic, stylish design. We’re fans of the flattering seams going down the back of the legs. Dress them down with tee shirts or sweaters. Dress them up with a blouse or blazer. The possibilities are endless.

They also come in a Wild Moss option, a deep, dark green that is a subtle way to change your color palette. At just under $56, they’re close to the middle of our price range and a dependable option you’ll find yourself wearing repeatedly.



Price at time of publish: $55.96

Size Range: XXS-XXL | Material: Imitation Leather Coating - 100% Polyurethane, Back - 92% Polyester, 8% Spandex | Colors: Black, Wild Moss | Care: Machine Washable.

Best Shaping: Yummie Faux Leather Shaping Legging With Side Zip

Who It’s Good For

Shoppers who are interested in details and color options that’ll separate their leggings from the usual basic black design.

Who It’s Not Good For

Anyone who prefers a stretchier and more relaxed feeling legging as opposed to a more compressive and supportive fit.

Hoping for your faux leather leggings to double as shapewear? These Yummie Faux Leather Shaping Leggings are a top pick for Cindy Conroy, fashion expert, and celeb stylist for Christina Milian. “A vibe unto themselves, the Yummie leggings are just that, delicious. They give you an hourglass shape, while the expertly placed zipper brings a rocker edge to an otherwise traditional legging,” says Conroy.

These leggings feature four-way stretch fabric for ultimate comfort and range of motion. 360 degrees of shaping allow compression and support from the waistband down to the ankle. We love the waistband is longer in front, curving down to offer more mid-section support. In the back, the waistband curves up, giving a visual lift to your bum. These leggings will have you feeling and looking fab. Available in several options at under $80, these might give the beloved Spanx leggings a run for their money.

Price at time of publish: $78

Size Range: XS-3X | Material: Faux leather: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex, Waistband Lining: 86% Polyester, 14% Spandex | Colors: Black, Rawhide Tan, Zinfandel, Medieval Blue | Care: Machine wash cold. Gentle with like colors. Line dry. Do not iron.

Best Shaping (Less Expensive): Ginasy Faux Leather High-Waisted Legging

Who It’s Good For

Anyone needing affordable tummy-control leggings that will keep you warm in the colder months.

Who It’s Not Good For

Those who prefer a more relaxed fit or anyone looking for other inseam lengths.

These pull-on faux leather leggings are great if you’re looking for a more affordable shaping option (they are usually on sale). They’re an Amazon favorite with almost 6,000 five-star reviews, with customers raving about its quality and material. If you’re looking for a shade outside of black, you’ll be happy to learn that they also come in fun colors like lilac, magenta, and olive. You can't go wrong with its high-waist silhouette, tummy control, four-way stretch, and thin fleece lining (perfect for those blustery winter days).

Price at time of publish: $33.99

Size Range: XS-4XL | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex | Colors: Black, Navy, Brown, Red | Care: Machine Wash

Best Statement Leggings: Mother Rail Skimp Faux Leather Skinny Pants

Who It’s Good For

Those who want to stand out from the crowd with bold color choices.

Who It’s Not Good For

Those who are avoiding buttons or zippers on their leggings.

For the experienced leather legging wearer, why not add a bold color option to your arsenal? Cindy Conroy is a fan of these show-stopping Rail Skimp Faux Leather Pants from Mother, “These electric emerald green leggings rival any black pair that are currently hanging in your closet. They are a must for those moments when you want to stand out,” says Conroy.

These leggings masquerade as pants with a zipper and button closure but remain stretchy thanks to their 100 percent Polyurethane makeup. The bold color will liven up any basic staples in your closet. Pair them with other bold prints and colors to express your maximalist streak. At $170, they’re quite the investment, but if you’re up to the challenge (and the price tag), you’ll turn heads wherever you go.

Price at time of publish: $171

Size Range: 0-14 | Material: 100% Polyurethane, Lining - 100% Polyester | Colors: Green | Care: Machine Wash

Best Color Options: Wolford Estella Faux Leather Leggings

Who It’s Good For

Those wanting a non-black option that’ll still go with everything already in your closet.

Who It’s Not Good For

Someone with a tighter budget.

These Wolford leggings combine quality and versatility. We love that these chic leggings are built to last and come in less traditional rich, dark tones that will pair perfectly with items already in your wardrobe. If you want to switch up from the usual black leggings, try the Soft Cacao. The deep brown will look great with a crisp white blouse. Dusty Green and Dark Earth Green are great neutral options that still offer a pop of color. There’s also a bright blue option that will turn heads when you feel more daring.

Beyond the colors, “these have a luxe feel with the perfect sheen, fit, and decorative detailing above the knee," Moroney explains. "They are very versatile and can be worn with anything from a blazer and heels for work, to a cozy sweater and sneakers on the weekend.”

Price at time of publish: $182.70

Size Range: XS-XL | Material: 52% Polyester, 48% Polyurethane | Colors: Black, Soft Cacao, Blue Ray, Dark Earth Green, Dusty Green | Care: Machine Wash

How to Pick the Right Faux Leather Leggings

Material

It's important to look at what your faux leather leggings are made from. Typically, you'll find that most of these leggings are created from polyurethane, a plastic material widely used as an alternative to real leather. This artificial material is used for various apparel and accessories within the fashion space. If you're looking for a more stretchy fit, choose a pair that includes spandex in the materials list (such as Spanx Fauther Leather Leggings). Ultimately, you should also look for faux leather leggings that look the most like real leather.

Fit

Like your favorite joggers, jeans, or leggings, you'll know that not every pair of faux leather leggings will fit you in the same way. Oftentimes, it's better to choose ones that have a little bit of spandex in them, so it's not super hard to pull up or uncomfortable to wear for long periods of time. Try to look for leggings that have vertical seams, as they help elongate your legs. "We love a high-waisted leather legging, a pair that you feel confident wearing," says Dan + Alix. "We also love when a leather legging has a slit bottom, that way, it looks chic with a heel, a boot, or even a sneaker."

Color

It's not a shocker that the most famous color for faux leather leggings is black. Sure, it's fun to add a touch of rock and roll into the mix with this classic color and style, but there are other options if you're looking to expand your wardrobe. There are a lot of brands out there that are focusing on giving the customer more choices in bold yet approachable colorways like khaki, burgundy, cognac, and even olive. We love this affordable pair from Old Navy for a non-black faux leather legging options.



Frequently Asked Questions

Which type of material is best for faux leather leggings?

The most comfortable pair of leggings have a bit of stretch to them. "Having a bit of elastic is ideal," explains Moroney. "It allows the leggings to hug your curves for a more flattering and comfortable look."

Are expensive faux leather leggings worth it?

Yes, they last you a long time, and the quality also makes the faux leather material look more authentic. "Just as all jeans are not created equal, not all vegan leather leggings are the same," Moroney says. "Although there are some amazing budget-friendly finds above, I think the higher-end brands have really perfected the cuts and fabrications they offer while also creating a comfortable product."





Dan + Alix also shared similar sentiments. "If you plan to integrate into a range of outfits from fall, winter, and into spring, especially for all-day wear, it's great to invest in one staple pair that you can repeatedly wear without fail," they say. "This is the type of piece that will never go out of style, so it's just about finding the right pair for your body and lifestyle."

Which faux leather leggings are the most versatile?

"Black and fitted is by far the most versatile and something that will stand the test of time," says Moroney. "Once you have a pair or two of these, you can experiment by bringing in some other colors like light tan and oxblood or trying an extra shiny vinyl style."

Take Our Word For It

Nikita Charuza is a freelance beauty and fashion editor with almost a decade of experience and is the founder of the "happy headcare" line Squigs Beauty. For this story, she interviewed celebrity stylists and made sure to have a variety of sizes and budget options represented.

This story was later updated by L.A. Hubilla, a freelance commerce writer for PEOPLE and Brides with a focus on lifestyle and fashion content. She is also a product tester for various media outlets, including PEOPLE, Byrdie, and InStyle. To update this piece, she consulted celeb stylists and experts for recommendations and tips on choosing faux leather leggings.







Meet Our Experts

Altorrin is a celebrity stylist whose clients include Xolo Mariana, Coco Rocha, Maye Musk, Jemima Kirk, Olivia Washington, and Carl Clemons Hopkins. His work also includes creative and art direction for various brands and publications.



Forbes vetted, Cindy Conroy is a fashion expert and TV Host who regularly brings her vibrant commentary on-air to nationally syndicated shows like Entertainment Tonight. When she’s not on-air, she’s behind the camera styling celebrity clients, including Christina Milian.

Sarah & Leah, known as Two Scoops of Style, are identical twin fashion influencers with over 260k Instagram followers. They love helping women update their wardrobes and look their best on a budget.



Kate Moroney is a fashion and wardrobe stylist with over 10 years of industry experience, including styling for Vogue Italia, Elle Magazine, and Target.



Styling duo Dan + Alix are two Forbes 30-under-30 recipients and fashion experts who have worked with Rita Ora and Paige Desorbo.







