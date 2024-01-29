15 Actors Who People Often Don't Consider "Child Stars," But They Actually Started Their Careers Pretty Young
In Hollywood, there are a ton of people everyone thinks of when you hear the phrase "child actor." Whether it's Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Macaulay Culkin, Drew Barrymore, or more, certain actors just come with the reputation of having started their careers as famous children.
But, then there are some actors who have become so well-beloved as adults, you might not realize they've been working in the entertainment industry since they were kids. So, below are 15 actors who you might not realize started their careers pretty young, too:
1.First, after touring on stage alongside her parents, Julie Andrews made her professional solo debut at the London Hippodrome singing "Je Suis Titania" when she was only 12 years old. Then, a year later, she became the youngest solo performer to be featured in a Royal Variety Performance in front of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.
2.Naya Rivera achieved widespread recognition for her work as Santana Lopez in Glee, but she actually started her career when she was four years old. In 1991, she landed the role of Hillary on The Royal Family. She even received a Young Artist Award nomination for Exceptional Performance by a Young Actress Under Ten.
3.Jonathan Bailey started his career at seven years old when he shared the role of Tiny Tim and young Scrooge in A Christmas Carol at the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1995. His first onscreen appearance came when he appeared in the TV show Bramwell a year later.
4.At just 15 years old, Ryan Reynolds began starring as Billy in the Canadian teen drama Hillside, known as Fifteen in the US, in 1991. The show ran for four seasons. After starring in a string of comedies, Ryan landed the role of Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins: Wolverine and starred opposite Sandra Bullock in The Proposal in 2009.
5.Regina King started her career when she was 14 years old when she landed the role of Brenda on the TV series 227. She starred on the show alongside Marla Gibbs, Hal Williams, Jackée Harry, and more for all five seasons. Regina went on to star in movies like Boyz n the Hood, Poetic Justice, and more before landing what is considered her breakout film role in Jerry Maguire.
6.Gabriel Macht, who is best known for playing Harvey in Suits, started his acting career at the age of eight when he starred in the movie Why Would I Lie? The role even earned him a Young Artist Award nomination for Best Young Motion Picture Actor. He was credited as "Gabriel Swann," with Swann being his middle name.
7.While she's well-known for her roles as an adult, Carla Gugino first started acting when she was only 17 years old when she appeared in episodes of shows like Saved by the Bell, Who's the Boss?, Doogie Howser, M.D., and more.
8.Jeff Bridges made his first onscreen appearance as a baby in the 1951 movie The Company She Keeps. Then, he appeared alongside his brother Beau Bridges and their dad on the TV shows Sea Hunt and The Lloyd Bridges Show between 1958 and 1963.
9.Laurence Fishburne, who was credited as Larry Fishburne during the beginning of his career, actually started acting when he was 11 years old. He first appeared in If You Give a Dance You Gotta Pay the Band before landing the role of Josh Hall on One Life to Live.
10.Melanie Lynskey made her movie debut when she was only 17 years old when she starred in Heavenly Creatures alongside Kate Winslet. Then, she went on to appear in a series of beloved movies like But I'm a Cheerleader, Coyote Ugly, Sweet Home Alabama, and more.
11.Sarah Jessica Parker's career began when she was cast in Annie on Broadway in 1977 when she was 12 years old. She started out playing the role of June before replacing Andrea McArdle as Annie. Her first onscreen credit came when she starred in the short-lived sitcom Square Pegs.
12.Brie Larson's first onscreen appearance was in 1998 when she was only nine years old. She appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in various sketches. She then went on to land a role on the series Raising Dad and appeared in movies like 13 Going on 30, Right on Track, and Hoot.
13.After doing some voice acting, Penn Badgley made his first onscreen appearance in an episode of Will & Grace in 1999 when he was 13 years old. He then went on to star in The Young and the Restless before landing his breakout role in Gossip Girl in 2007.
14.Kurt Russell began his acting career when he was just 12 years old when he began starring in The Travels of Jaimie McPheeters. Then, at 15 years old, he signed a reported 10-year contract with the Walt Disney Company and made 12 feature films with them.
15.And finally, Elizabeth Taylor, who is still considered one of the most popular classic Hollywood actors, started her career when she was 10 years old. Elizabeth appeared in a series of small roles in various movies, before starring as Velvet in National Velvet alongside Mickey Rooney when she was 14.
