14 Times Famous Athletes Put Inappropriate Or Rude Interviewers In Their Place

In a press release issued yesterday, Software Freedom Conservancy -- which claims sponsorship from a number of high-profile companies including Google and Mozilla -- said that it will work toward helping free and open source software (FOSS) "enthusiasts" adopt Zoom alternatives as part of a new program. The crux of the problem dates back to March when Zoom injected a new clause into its T&Cs that some pro-privacy critics recently argued allowed the company to train its AI models on customer data such as audio and video, with no way to opt out. In the wake of a deluge of outrage across social media, Zoom sought to assure users that they would have to opt-in to sharing their data for such use-cases, adding clarifying language to its T&Cs to that effect.