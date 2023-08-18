14 Times Carrie Bradshaw Was, Like, The Most Selfish Friend No One Deserved

🚨Warning: spoilers for And Just Like That... are in here!🚨

1. When she blew off dinner with Miranda last minute to have dinner with Big.

HBO

2. When Miranda was struggling with being a new mom and Carrie just talked to her about Aidan and what he must think of her since their breakup.

HBO

3. When she sent Aidan to help Miranda, who was naked, injured, and immobile.

HBO

4. When she showed up to "comfort" an injured Miranda but used it as an excuse to talk about herself.

HBO

5. When she blamed Miranda for Big leaving her at the altar.

HBO

6. When she guilt-tripped Miranda into staying at lunch after Charlotte made disrespectful comments about Miranda exploring her sexuality.

HBO Max

7. When she completely dismissed Charlotte's concerns about Miranda's drinking.

HBO Max

8. When she threw Charlotte's insecurities in her face just because Charlotte told her it was a bad idea to have dinner with Aidan since Carrie was now married.

HBO

9. When she expected Charlotte to offer her $30,000 so she could pay the down payment to buy her apartment.

HBO

10. When she was at a benefit for Charlotte's kids' school, saw a guy she went on ONE bad date with, and tried to leave the benefit early even though she was an auction item.

HBO Max

11. When she body-shamed Samantha after she gained weight.

HBO

12. When she judged Samantha after accidentally walking in on her having oral sex with a delivery guy in her office.

HBO

13. When she pressured Samantha to come to her book launch party after her chemical peel went wrong and then shamed her appearance at the party.

HBO

14. And when she rekindled her romance with Aidan and completely forgot her summer plans with Seema.

Max