    1 / 15

    ‘Irreversible’ (2002)

    Dir: Gaspar Noé
    This film has one of the most graphic and harrowing rape scenes ever depicted on screen. Monica Bellucci plays the victim Alex, who is assaulted and annaly raped for several minutes. The disturbing and lengthy focus on the violent attack, as well as a shocking murder scene, does not warrant repeat viewing.

    14 really disturbing films you only need to watch once

    Hanna Flint
    Yahoo Movies UK Contributor

    There are so many great films out there that warrant repeat viewing, but some we’d struggle to sit through again.

    This isn’t because they are bad, rather that the filmmaker has depicted some seriously harrowing subject matter that it can be difficult to watch their cinematic offering a second time.

    Some of this is to do with guts and gore, brutal acts of sexual violent or simply because of the desolate feeling the characters’ stories leave you with by the film’s end.

    Here’s 14 good but disturbing films that fall into this “watch-it-once” category.

    READ MORE
    Colin Firth compares new movie to Hamlet
    Tarantino’s artistic vision is no excuse for endangering his star
    Call Me By Your Name director wanted to make Black Panther