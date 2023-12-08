14 Celebs Who Re-Wore Or Reused Their Wedding Gowns

Typically, a wedding dress is something you only wear once. However, some brides break tradition by reusing their gowns for another special day.

Here are 14 celebs who re-wore their wedding dresses:

1.A month after filing for divorce from Grant Hughes, Sophia Bush seemingly repurposed the Cristina Ottaviano minidress she wore to her wedding after-party when she attended Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour. You can see the pictures here.

Bruce Glikas / WireImage / Via Getty

Her outfit choice aligned with Beyoncé's dress code.

2.When Victoria Beckham married David Beckham in 1999, she wore a Vivienne Westwood dress. Then, in 2018, she re-wore it for a hilarious spoof photoshoot in a British Vogue video.

British Vogue / Via youtube.com

Here's the full video, with the wedding dress showing up at the 2:22 mark:

3.On a 2019 episode of her talk show Busy Tonight, Busy Phillips stepped out in the bridal gown from her 2007 wedding to Marc Silverstein.

E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

On Instagram, she said, "Yes. I really pulled out my wedding dress from 12 years ago and wore it on my show tonight. It basically fit except my stupid upper rib cage which grew after my 2 babies. No one tells you about that shit. But babies expand your rib cage so, just be aware. This is a PSA."

4.When Adrienne Bailon Houghton married Israel Houghton in 2016, she wore a mermaid Ryan and Walter bridal dress. Three years later, she wore the gown again to promote the 11th launch from XIXI, her jewelry brand. You can see the pictures here.

Ryan & Walter / Via instagram.com

She told People, "My wedding anniversary and the anniversary of XIXI are both on 11/11, and in celebration of this huge milestone for my brand, I knew I wanted to do something special. My wedding and my marriage signify a new chapter in my story, so there was a natural progression in deciding to recreate my wedding band and engagement ring...I had [my dress] professionally preserved right after the wedding, and it was stored in a box in my glam room. It was the exact same as it was on my wedding day."

5.Two months after her 2013 wedding to James Righton, Keira Knightley re-wore her powder pink Chanel dress on the Serious Fun gala red carpet.

Ian West - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

She actually wore the dress for the first time in 2008, when she attended a pre-BAFTA Awards party.

However, in 2014, the dress was nearly ruined when one of her friends accidentally spilled red wine all over it.

Keira told the Telegraph, "It's quite impressively splattered. But, hey, a good night is a good night, and when a dress has had its time, maybe it's had its time. I'm pretty sure I can get it out but, if I can't, I'm happy with the memory of a good night and the story of how the dress got destroyed."

6.Emma Stone attended the 2022 Met Gala wearing the same white Louis Vuitton dress she wore to her wedding after-party when she married Dave McCary in 2020.

Gotham / Getty Images

7.At the 2023 Met Gala, Jill Kargman stayed on theme by wearing the dress that Karl Lagerfeld custom-made for her 2002 wedding to Harry Kargman.

Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

She told Entertainment Tonight, "This is my wedding dress from 21 years ago that Karl gave me. No one gets to wear a wedding dress twice, so I feel very lucky that I got to crack her out."

8.In 2018, Alex Borstein's silver Emmys dress was the same one she wore when she married her ex-husband, Jackson Douglas, in 1999.

Dan Macmedan / Getty Images

She told Glamour, "The marriage didn't last, but the dress did, and I wanted to give it new life, so now it's my Emmys dress."

9.When Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared on the cover of the first love and weddings issue of Vogue Netherlands in 2019, she wore the Ralph Lauren gown she'd worn for her Western wedding ceremony to Nick Jonas in 2018. You can see the cover here and pictures from the wedding here.

Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images

10.In 2016, Liberty Ross attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in the same wedding dress she'd worn when she married Jimmy Iovine a few weeks earlier.

Axel Koester / Corbis via Getty Images

11.In 2020, Troian Bellisario "wore half [her] wedding dress" to a Golden Globes after-party. She wore the Cortana bridal gown in its entirety when she married Patrick J. Adams in 2016.

12.At a party celebrating her mom and sister's birthdays on the same day as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, Holly Willoughby re-wore her wedding dress. She originally wore the dress, which she designed herself, when she married Dan Baldwin in 2007.

13.When Fleur East married Marcel Badiane-Robin in 2019, she wore a Raine and Bea jumpsuit to the reception. She "loved it so much [she] wore it again for the registry" at home in London.

14.In 2008, Britain's Got Talent judge, Amanda Holden, married Chris Hughes in an Elie Saab gown. Then, in 2020, she donned the dress again to mow her lawn for an Instagram video to encourage her followers to self-isolate during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Amanda Holden / Via instagram.com

In the caption, she wrote, "Nice day for a good mowing! ☀️ Hope it puts a smile on your face. Why not join me... post a video of an unusual thing you can do in a wedding dress, #DoItInTheDress then tag me & @thisisheart ♥️ #CuttingIt #WeCanDoIt 💪🏼 #StayAtHome #Isolation."