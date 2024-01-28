14 Actor Duos Who Didn't Meet Each Other, Despite Starring In Movies Together

1.Christopher Briney recently shared that while he and Mean Girls costar Jon Hamm were on set at the same time, they didn't actually meet each other until they ran into each other at the US Open.

While he was on The Tonight Show promoting Mean Girls, Jimmy Fallon asked if he got to hang out with castmates Jon and Megan Thee Stallion. Christopher said, "No, man. I didn't meet anybody." He added that he did get to see Jon crossing the field when he was done filming but they did eventually meet after filming wrapped. Paramount / Everett Collection

2.John Krasinski played Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and even had a fight scene with Elizabeth Olsen, who played Wanda Maximoff. However, a year after the movie came out Elizabeth said "I never met him" when she was asked about John during a lie detector test.

The interviewer responded, "You don't know him at all?" to which Elizabeth said, "I don't think so...no, I've never met him." She added that she had met his wife, Emily Blunt, though. The lie detector tech confirmed that she was telling the truth. Marvel / Everett Collection

3.Will Smith and Jared Leto were literally on set together filming Suicide Squad, but because Jared was always in character there was no way to actually interact with Jared himself. "I've never actually met Jared Leto," said Will during an interview back in 2016.

"We worked together for six months, and we've never exchanged a word outside of 'Action' and 'Cut'," he added. "We've never said hello we've never said good day, I've only ever spoken to him as Deadshot and him as The Joker. I literally have not met him yet. Not a single word exchanged off-camera." Warner Bros. / Everett Collection

4.Several actors from past Spider-Man movies joined the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home, including J.K. Simmons, who reprised his role as Daily Bugle's J. Jonah Jameson. Tom Holland said that despite being in the movie together, he never actually got to meet J.K.

He explained that because of the strict COVID-19 protocols, several actors were filming separately from one another just to keep everyone safe and healthy. "Do you know what? I've actually never got to meet J.K. Simmons. We've never had a scene together," Tom said." "There's a moment in [No Way Home] where we share a look where I'm on the side of a building, but that's it. I never actually had the pleasure to meet him. I'm a huge fan of his work." J.K. also made a surprise appearance in the post-credits scene in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Marvel / Everett Collection

5.Tom Holland and Tom Hiddleston starred in Avengers: Infinity War together, but didn't meet until the night before they filmed an interview with Good Morning America.

"We only just met, like literally last night," said Holland. "That's the amazing thing about these movies. You make films with some of the greatest people in the industry and you never meet them until the film comes out." Marvel / Everett Collection

6.Despite working in the Star Wars movies, Carrie Fisher and James Earl Jones didn't meet until appearing on an episode of The Big Bang Theory together, nearly 37 years after the first movie came out. Reportedly, Carrie's first word to James was "Dad!"

James voiced Darth Vader for all three movies in the original Star Wars trilogy, but was only credited for the third movie Return of the Jedi. Out of respect for David Prowse, who was the actor physically wearing the Darth Vader costume in the movies, James decided to go uncredited. However, re-releases of the first two film have since credited him for the role. 20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved. / courtesy Everett Collection / Walter Mcbride / WireImage

7.Tig Notaro replaced Chris D'Elia in Army of the Dead, but she wasn't cast until the film had already been shot. So, Tig never actually met her costars. Tig, who shared a number of scenes with Dave Bautista, said in an interview, "I've never met Dave Bautista in my life. I've never met the man."

A few months later, Dave did an interview where he said he still hadn't met Tig, but wishes he had. “What really bothers me, when I watch this film — it bothers me that I don’t know Tig," he said. "I feel like I should know her. I want to meet her, and I want to hug her and tell her how amazing she was in the film. I’ve been able to do that with all my other co-stars, and I haven’t been able to do it with Tig because I haven’t met her yet. I think she’s amazing and is incredible in the film.” Netflix / Everett Collection

8.Jack Black and Jackie Chan had worked together for a decade, making three Kung Fu Panda movies, before they actually met in real life. "We've worked together literally 10 years, side-by-side, on one of the most successful franchises of all time," Jack joked. "Never met the man. Never so much as a high-five, not even a glance across the room. We've never been within 100 yards of each other."

For animated films, actors record their parts in separate areas, so that's why the two never crossed paths for 10 years. In 2016, Jack shared what it was like to finally meet Jackie. "I'd been dying to meet him," he said. "I see the man and his aura is just glowing. He's like, 'Hello, Mr. Black.' And we had this powerful shake, and this amazing eye contact — transferral of energies — and he said, 'Think of a movie. We do it.'" Paramount / Â©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection / Kevin Winter / Getty Images / Vcg / VCG via Getty Images

9.Janel Parrish and Ross Butler acted in To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You together, but during the press run for the movie Janel revealed that she never actually met Ross.

They were later photographed together in a huge group cast photo at the movie's premiere, but there's no confirmation that the two ever met. Netflix

10.Sam Heughan shared several scenes with Celine Dion in the movie Love Again, but it turns out the two never met IRL. Because the film was shot during the pandemic, there were a lot of travel restrictions set, so a lot of the film was created using a green screen.

"We shot during the pandemic, and it was obviously very difficult for people to travel at the time, so we did shoot a lot of it on sound stages and on green screen," Sam explained. "That was one of the challenges of working during the pandemic." He added that while filming his scenes with Celine, they had an extra read all of her lines. Giles Keyte / © Sony Pictures Entertainment / courtesy Everett Collection

11.Hugh Grant and Matthew McConaughey didn't meet each other until after filming for The Gentlemen wrapped. They first met just a few minutes before doing press interviews together for the movie.

“We only met a few minutes ago… we don’t actually have any scenes together in the movie," Hugh explained. He also said that prior to the movie's press cycle, they only saw each other at the movie's table read. “There was a read-through, and we nodded at each other. That’s about it," he said. STX Films / courtesy Everett Collection

12.While some of The Lion King remake cast recorded their lines together, Billy Eichner said that he never met Beyoncé. “We only exchange a few lines, but me, Seth Rogen and Donald Glover, we all recorded together. We recorded ‘Hakuna Matata’ together. Seth and I did ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’ together before Beyoncé and Donald [came] in.”

“I have no direct contact, nor should I because I’m not worthy of being in her presence” he added. Disney / Everett Collection / Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for Disney / Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

13.David Tennant starred alongside Margot Robbie in Mary Queen of Scots, but he never met her on set. Because his character's story was "very much on the Scottish end" he never even interacted with Margot.

14.Finally, Bradley Cooper and Zoe Saldaña had known each other before doing Guardians of the Galaxy, but other cast members, like Vin Diesel, hadn't met Bradley until they sat down with him for an interview promoting the movie. In 2014, Bradley told Jimmy Kimmel that he and Vin, who play Rocket and Groot, only met for the first time in an elevator on the way to their talk show appearance.

In fact, director James Gun confirmed that neither Bradley nor Vin had ever been to set for the Guardians movies since all of their lines are recorded separately. Walt Disney Co. / Â©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection / Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Chris Jackson Getty Images / Getty Images