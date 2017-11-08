13 times The Simpsons predicted the future with eerie precision

Dismiss ‘The Simpsons’ simply as a cartoon for kids at your peril. In the 25+ years it’s been running, Matt Groening’s hit animated sitcom has delivered countless storylines over 29 seasons and one movie, and nestled among the anarchic tales of America’s premiere nuclear family have been some weirdly prescient predictions about the near future.

Here are the 13 of the most chillingly accurate predictions made by ‘The Simpsons’.

The Disney-Fox merger – Predicted by ‘The Simpsons’ in 1998

Episode: S10 E5 ‘When You Dish Upon a Star’

This 1998 episode sees Homer making friends with Hollywood power couple Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger when he crash lands in their Lake Springfield summer home. It predicted the rumoured acquisition of 21st Century Fox by Disney, which hit the news this week, 19 years earlier. A billboard outside Fox’s studio proclaims the company (which also makes ‘The Simpsons’) as “a division of Walt Disney Co.). Of course, the merger is far from a done deal, but this gag proved to be spookily close to the mark.

Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl show – Predicted by ‘The Simpsons’ in 2012

View photos Homer sings a rendition of ‘Poker’ face during the credits on the 2012 episode. (20th Century Fox/Twitter) More

Episode: S23 E22 ‘Lisa Goes Gaga’

Lady Gaga’s half-time show at the 2017 Super Bowl earlier this year featured the singer being lowered into the stadium on wires. Many Twitter users were quick to point out that the stunt bore a startling resemblance to Gaga’s performance in the 2012 episode ‘Lisa Goes Gaga’. The episode, featuring the vocal talents of Gaga herself, saw the ‘Poker Face’ singer performing in Springfield after making friends with Lisa.

President Trump – Predicted by ‘The Simpsons’ in 2000

View photos

Episode: S11 E17 ‘Bart To The Future’

Donald Trump has just been elected as the next President of the United States, but his ambition was foreseen by this classic ‘Simpsons’ episode where Bart was shown his future by a Native American.

Lisa has become President and, in a scene where she addresses her inner circle, she says: “We’ve inherited quite the budget crunch from President Trump.” Spooky.

The Higgs Boson Particle – Predicted by ‘The Simpsons’ in 1998

View photos

Episode: S10 E2 ‘The Wizard of Evergreen Terrace’

Simon Singh, the author of a book titled ‘The Simpsons and their Mathematical Secrets’, claims Homer Simpson predicted the mass of the Higgs Boson particle 14 years before it was actually figured out for real by scientists at the Large Hadron Collider.

Singh says this equation, written by Homer on a blackboard, is eerily accurate. “If you work it out, you get the mass of a Higgs boson that’s only a bit larger than the nano-mass of a Higgs boson actually is.”

Greece’s economic collapse – Predicted by ‘The Simpsons’ in 2012