13 Reasons Why Actress Tommy Dorfman Is Engaged

Tommy Dorfman revealed that she is engaged to her girlfriend on the most recent episode of Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson, although she did not disclose her partner's identity.

While the 13 Reasons Why actress remained mum on the details, she did confirmed that her fiancée is a cis woman and endearingly referred to her as "just a gay girl." She also revealed her partner was an Aries who is "deeply intense."

Tommy was previously married to Peter Zurkuhlen for five years, though they split in June 2021 and initiated their divorce in February 2022. Tommy—who came out as transgender last summer—said she began to explore her attraction to women again after the break up.

"I knew I was interested in women in a way that I hadn't really been aware of since high school," she explained on the podcast. "I had this unresolved, unexplored thing. I was like, ‘This is the year that I'm gonna go on some dates with girls and feel that out again, and not feel ashamed about it.'"

Tommy, 30, said she was initially scared to share that she was attracted to women because she felt like she had safe friendships with women her whole life and didn't want that to change.

"Because they thought of me as a gay man, they were like, ‘Oh, like you're the safest person in the world.' And then suddenly, I transition and I become a little bit more threatening, in my head," she said, adding that her friends have been accepting.

Eventually Tommy embraced her feelings and met "the person I'm going to spend the rest of my life" with. During the conversation, the Fluidity star shared that her bride-to-be is the first woman she has been with in a "very long time," calling the experience "very affirming."

"It's safe. Also not safe and like being in love is so scary," she said. "So uncomfortable, so painful. All the universal feelings of being in love that are probably the same. "

Tommy's partner has even helped her learn how to administer her estrogen shots since getting together.

"My fiancée, she knew how, so she did it for me the first time," she admitted. "Then she was out of town and we FaceTimed and she walked me through it."

Now we just can't wait to see the ring!

