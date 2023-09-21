13 Comedians Who Look Nearly Unrecognizable In These Seriously Dramatic Roles

Jennifer Aniston is best known for her work in comedy, including the seminal TV series Friends. However, in 2015, she received Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nominations for her portrayal of a woman with chronic pain in the film Cake. "You have to do something really dark to be taken seriously, I guess," she told the New York Times in 2015 of her career post-Friends. “If you’re in someone’s living room every week for 10 years and every day on God knows what network, people are going to have a hard time saying, ‘O.K., we’re going to see you do what now?’ without making associations. It’s a Catch-22. It’s like: ‘I know I can play this part, you just have to let me.’ And then it’s ‘I can’t let you play that part, because I’ve never seen you do it.’ There were jobs that I really wanted and would fight and fight for and then the obvious previous Oscar winners would get them.”