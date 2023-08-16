13 Celebrities Who Supported Trump In 2020 And What They Say About Him Now

1. Jon Voight

What he said in 2020: He posted this video in support of Trump, saying, "Our land is in danger with left-liberal thinkers."

What he says in 2023: Jon posts these video updates from time to time. In this one from April, Jon said, "The 45th president of the united states shall save this nation from the barbaric left and sanity, and we the people, shall help with our truth and prayers."

2. Kid Rock

What he posted in 2020: Pictures of Trump and him golfing together.

What he's in 2023: Kid Rock posted this video of him shooting up cases of Bud Light.

3. Scott Baio

What he said in 2020:

What he says in 2023: Scott left the state of California after living there for 45 years.

After 45 years, I’m making my way to finally “exit stage right” from California. “The most recent survey conducted by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority found approximately 69,000 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. County and 41,000 in the city in 2022.” pic.twitter.com/fBCeNyhhhx — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) May 3, 2023

He now lives in Florida.

4. Roseanne Barr

What she said then: In 2018, she posted a picture wearing a "Trump 2020" hat along with the caption "2020 vision😁🇺🇸"

What she says now: Roseanne recently became more politically active on Twitter again.

Arrest Trump for saying the rigged election was rigged! https://t.co/vnOGfZ1PTb — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) August 9, 2023

5. Ted Nugent

What he said in 2020: He sold Trump merch.

What he says in 2023: He posts a lot of conservative memes.

He still appears to very much be a Trump fan.

6. Dean Cain

What he said in 2020:

@secupp I’m excited at the prospects of another 4 years of President Trump! And not at all excited about the alternative. 04:08 AM - 27 Oct 2020

What he says in 2023: Dean tweets a looooot.

There is no “legitimacy crisis” on the Supreme Court. You just don’t like their rulings. https://t.co/QRlrqnZ5Fy — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) July 2, 2023

He recently called Ne-Yo's anti-trans comments "prophetic."

VLAD TV/ Twitter: @RealDeanCain

7. Robert Davi

What he said in 2020:

I pray for unity ! We all must remember the left not even for one second accepted Trump presidency- the day he fairly and handely won there were protests- the left for 3 years folks watched the fake Russian narrative - RESPECT & STAY CALM - 06:50 PM - 07 Nov 2020

What he says in 2023: He's another celebrity constantly tweeting about politics.

More rape and pillage by the Biden’s https://t.co/mKpUIuPtDw — Robert Davi (@RobertJohnDavi) August 6, 2023

He believes the country is falling apart.

I don T giv a rats ash and Nither shoud u the cuntry is fallink aprt https://t.co/h41TIYQ9qc — Robert Davi (@RobertJohnDavi) August 9, 2023

8. The original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Kristy Swanson

What she said then:

I Love President Trump!!!I Love President Trump!!!I Love President Trump!!!I Love President Trump!!!I Love President Trump!!!I Love President Trump!!!I Love President Trump!!!I Love President Trump!!!I Love President Trump!!!I Love President Trump!!! 🇺🇸💪🏼🇺🇸 03:50 AM - 05 Jan 2021

What she says now:

"We are and will always be one people, one family and one glorious nation under God.Happy Fourth of July."- President Donald Trump 🇺🇸❤️🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/YjCPy7AIm8 — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) July 4, 2023

She tweets Trump memes with Bible verses written over them.

God will protect you #45 ❤️🤍💙 MAGA! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hqygalir66 — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) June 13, 2023

9. Stephen Baldwin

What he said in 2020:

God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change the courage to change the things I can & the wisdom to know the difference ✝️#God 🔥#family ❤️#country 🇺🇸#Trump ⚔️ 05:33 PM - 26 Oct 2020

What he says in 2023: He says he's retired from politics and is more team #pray now.

🇺🇸 so grateful to be retired from politics 😎 #Pray 🪂 https://t.co/Cspo1ORXPM pic.twitter.com/2wTxQiBBsN — Psalm 91 / Stephen Baldwin (@StephenBaldwin7) December 3, 2022

10. Antonio Sabato Jr.

What he said then: He deleted all of his tweets before May 2021, but back in 2016 he said was blacklisted in Hollywood for supporting Trump.

What he says now: He appears to be supporting a Trump/Kerri Lake 2024 ticket.

Always said Trump/Lake 2024 https://t.co/JDMtIaxCcO — Antonio Sabato Jr (@AntonioSabatoJr) July 17, 2023

He's also very into ivermectin.

Isn't that crazy that ivermectin worked the whole time and there was no need for the so-called vaccine. — Antonio Sabato Jr (@AntonioSabatoJr) August 13, 2023

11. Randy Quaid

What he said in 2020:

You don’t steal from Donald J Trump’s America! 🇺🇸 02:21 PM - 17 Dec 2020

What he says in 2023:

I don’t like politics. I like Trump. — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) August 12, 2023

12. The O.C. star Samaire Armstrong

What she said then: In 2020, she posted on Instagram that she was voting for Trump in a rant about BLM and defunding the police.

What she says now: She ran and lost for mayor of Sedona, Arizona.

13. And lastly, Stacey Dash

What she said then: She was real big into Trump politics.

Since Trump was elected:$73.1 billion to VA❌VA Missions Act❌”Anywhere to Anywhere” program❌4300 accountability actions ❌VA unemployment 4.8% to 2.9% 18 year low❌Forever GI Bill (access to education)You were saying? https://t.co/8FsuIptnRI 01:21 AM - 15 Nov 2018

What she says now: In 2021, Stacey apologized for her past Trump support. She told The Daily Mail : "Being a supporter of Trump has put me in some kind of box that I don’t belong in. But he’s not the president. I’m going to give the president that we have right now a chance."

She's now more of a full-time God influencer:

I may not always be grateful for the life lessons in the middle of them, but I am grateful for the wisdom that they bring me! And I am thankful that I can pray to God and know that He will always be listening. 06:50 PM - 11 Jan 2021