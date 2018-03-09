120 BPM (Beats Per Minute): UK trailer

A beautiful, stirring call to action about the AIDS epidemic of the 80s and early 90s, it follows a new romance within a chapter of ACT-UP Paris, the activist group going to battle for those stricken with HIV/AIDS taking on major Pharma companies and the lacklustre government response with bold, invasive protests – embracing their mission with literal life or death urgency. Amid rallies, protests, fierce debates and ecstatic dance parties, the newcomer Nathan falls in love with Sean, the group's radical firebrand, and their passion sparks against the shadow of mortality as the activists fight for a breakthrough. 120 BPM (Beats Per Minute) - Releasing to UK cinemas on 6 April.