12 Strong's Chris Hemsworth interview: 'It was much easier with Elsa playing my wife. We've been rehearsing more than seven years for this part'

Working together in Hollywood is often a recipe for disaster. Who can forget Tom and Nicole in Eyes Wide Shut? Or Brad and Angelina’s marital drama, By the Sea which served as a prelude to divorce?

Unsurprisingly, Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky have no desire to join the parade, defying the curse to play husband and wife in action drama 12 Strong.

“Obviously it was much easier with Elsa playing my wife. I felt like we’ve been rehearsing more than seven years for this part,” laughs Hemsworth, 34, who was set up on a date with the Fast & Furious actress by their mutual agent eight years ago.

“We joked while we were filming, ‘If we don’t have any on-camera chemistry in this movie then we’re in trouble’,” he adds.

View photos Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky play an onscreen couple in '12 Strong' (Rex Features) More

They needn’t have worried because the chemistry is palpable as their characters savour their time together before Hemsworth’s special forces captain must leave for deployment in northern Afghanistan.

Other couples who took their love to screen have not been so fortunate. Ben Affleck’s romance with Jennifer Lopez captivated audiences far more than their movie Gigli ever did while Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams‘ own love affair failed to replicate the epic romance they portrayed in The Notebook. Twilight’s real life lovers Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson sizzled brightly before fading and Charlize Theron and Sean Penn’s passion expired long before their film, The Last Face, even hit the cineplex.

But Hemsworth and Pataky keep their 12 Strong scenes brief and poignant, even adding in a few lines of dialogue taken directly from their own marriage.

View photos Hemsworth (above) as Captain Mitch Nelson in '12 Strong' says he can't imagine how tough it is for real soldiers to go into war, leaving their loved ones behind More

Parents to five-and-a-half year old daughter India Rose and four-year-old twin boys Tristan and Sasha, the couple left the kids with the grandparents, treating themselves to a kid-free honeymoon on set.

“It was actually Chris who suggested I take the role,” says Pataky, 41. “We enjoyed getting to just be us again with no kids and talking about work which is what we love to do. Chris always tries to get the best out of me and I think the best of him, so we challenge each other.”

Nontheless, Hemsworth admits to receiving a ribbing from his mates. “One of them asked: Isn’t work like a much needed time apart? Sometimes, you don’t want too much of a good thing? But for us, we’ve been so busy with the kids for a number of years that, if anything, it was like a working holiday together,” offers the Australian Thor star who regularly flirts with his wife over instagram, recently posting a photo of them together, captioned, “Hanging with a real life superhero”.