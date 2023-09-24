12 Fun Children's TV Shows

Oh, Phineas and Ferb. This animated series follows the titular step-brothers, who make it their goal to make the best out of their summer and do a new adventure every day, while their older cistern, Candace, tries to get them in trouble with their mother.

In this show, it feels like summer goes on forever. I swear, I don’t know how they kept coming up with ideas for these boys to try, but Phineas and Ferb try everything. This show has some great tunes that will get stuck in your head for years to come, along with characters that will make you hold your side from laughing too hard. The cast, featuring the voices of Ashley Tisdale, Alyson Stoner, Dee Bradley Baker, and so many more shine above the rest, and create an awesome TV show both kids and adults can enjoy.