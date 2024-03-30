11 Women-Owned Small Businesses to Support for Women’s History Month & Beyond

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

As Women’s History Month comes to an end, we’re highlighting some of the women-owned small businesses that should be on your radar.

More from Billboard

According to a recent report, female-owned businesses make up 39 percent of all businesses in the U.S., bringing in a reported $2.1 trillion. Additionally, the number of women-owned businesses doubled compared to male-owned businesses between 2019 and 2023 and more than quadrupled between 2022 and 2023.

The future is female. See below for a list of women-owned and female-founded beauty and fashion brands to shop.

Yensa Beauty

Former Power Rangers actress Jennifer Yen’s Yensa Beauty brings “superfood science” to your beauty routine.

The beauty brand carries a range of high-performance complexion cosmetics and skincare products each infused with eight superfoods to help nourish and improve your skin over time.

Women-Owned Small Businesses to Shop Now

Yensa Beauty Super Serum Silk Foundation

$45

Buy Now at yensa beauty

Nodpod

Nodpod founder and CEO Melissa Bamberg is passionate about “helping people feel their best every day,” and sleep plays a big part in that.

Nodpod’s Pressure Blocking Sleep Mask offers the comfort of a “weighted blanket for your eyes” or a “hug for your brain,” per the product description, and it’s a bestseller at Amazon with over 2,000 sold in the last month.

Women-Owned Small Businesses to Shop Now

Nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask

$34.00

Buy Now On Amazon

The lightweight, sleep mask is made of soft silk and velvet and filled with beads that apply slight pressure to your eyes for deeper relaxation. What do shoppers think? Nodpod is a “sleep game changer” according to one customer review.

Hill House Home

Nell Diamond founded Hill House Home with the hope of making “happy things for happy places” and she’s succeeding with a range of midi and maxi dresses featuring lightweight fabrics, ruffles, adorable prints and a loyal fanbase.

Women-Owned Small Businesses to Shop Now

Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress

$150

Buy Now at hillhouse home

The brand carries a lovely selection of dresses that are perfect for spring and summer including the signature Nap Dress (it’s also breastfeeding-friendly). Save 25% off with the code SPRING25.

Maison Miru

This independent, direct-to-consumer jewelry brand creates pieces made for work and play. Designed by former engineer Trisha Okubo, Maison Miru, makes waterproof, sweatproof jewelry designed for continuous wear (they even have a collection of earrings that won’t hurt your ears while you’re taking a nap).

Also, the jewelry comes packaged in cute little boxes.

Women-Owned Small Businesses to Shop Now

Maison Miru Classic Huggie Hoops

$65

Buy Now at masion miru

TomboyX

TomboyX is a gender-inclusive, queer-owned brand founded in 2013 by married couple Fran Dunaway and Naomi Gonzalez. The brand carries sustainable bras, boxers, briefs, gender-affirming underwear, swimwear, tees, tanks, hoodies, joggers and more in sizes 3XS-6X.

Women-Owned Small Businesses to Shop Now

TomboyX Boy Shorts

$20

Buy Now at tomboyx

TomboyX’s popular boy shorts are available in various colors including black, charcoal, burnt orange and rainbow prints.

Alterre

Founded by Shilpa Iyengar and Harmony Pilobello, Alterre is a sustainable footwear brand featuring ethically made designs in nice prints as well as solid colors.

Women-Owned Small Businesses to Shop Now

Alterre Painted Snake Pointed Loafer + Twiggy Strap

$245

Buy Now at alterre

Each shoe features foam-padded insoles and interchangeable straps, making it easy to instantly switch up your look.

PerfectDD

With PerfectDD, founder and CEO Alice Kim set out to create figure-flattering, fun and flirty tops for women with fuller busts.

Women-Owned Small Businesses to Shop Now

PerfectDD Krista Tulip Sleeve Scoop

$105

Buy Now at perfectdd

The Krista Tulip top offers the versatility of a basic T-shirt with a scoop-neck design, and in a few different colors such as black, white, gray and army green (sizes X-SX).

Dezi Eyewear

Dezi Eyewear is TikTok– and Beyoncé-approved. The eyewear brand, founded by influencer Desi Perkins, features stylish sunglasses for under $100. You can find Dezi Eyewear at desi.co and Nordstrom.

Women-Owned Small Businesses to Shop Now

Dezi Eyewear Drippy 59mm Sunglasses

$95

Buy Now at dezi eyewear

Buy Now at nordstrom

Daydreamer

For the daydreaming music lover. Daydreamer is an LA-based streetwear brand founded by Laura Glover that has tops, bottoms and oversized band tees covering just about every music genre you can think of including alternative rock, pop, pop rock, hip-hop, country and metal.

Women-Owned Small Businesses to Shop Now

Daydreamer Shania Let's Go Girls Vintage Tee

$78

Buy Now at daydreamer

ThirdLove

ThirdLove was founded by Heidi Zak and Ra’el Cohen to provide “a third, better option” between comfortable bras and sexy bras.

Women-Owned Small Businesses to Shop Now

ThirdLove T-Shirt Bra

$78

Buy Now at thirdlive

Shoppers can’t stop talking about ThirdLove’s bestselling T-shirt bra. It’s a supportive, comfortable everyday bra that has nearly 60,000 customer reviews and a 4.5-star rating. The bra is available in a dozen colors and cup sizes ranging from A-H.

Thigh Society

Big or small, Thigh Society covers them all! Founded by Marnie Rabinovitch Consky, Thigh Society makes size-inclusive, anti-chafing, multi-wear slip shorts, the first of which was introduced in 2009.

Women-Owned Small Businesses to Shop Now

Thigh Society The Staple Short

$39

Buy Now at thigh society

The Staple short is nicknamed “Goldilocks” because it’s not too thick or too sheer — it just right. The comfortable short is available in sizes ranging from XS-6XL (in black, beige, rosette, lilac and indigo).

For more recommendations, read our picks for the best tote bags for travel, best workout gear and