11 Women-Owned Small Businesses to Support for Women’s History Month & Beyond
As Women’s History Month comes to an end, we’re highlighting some of the women-owned small businesses that should be on your radar.
According to a recent report, female-owned businesses make up 39 percent of all businesses in the U.S., bringing in a reported $2.1 trillion. Additionally, the number of women-owned businesses doubled compared to male-owned businesses between 2019 and 2023 and more than quadrupled between 2022 and 2023.
The future is female. See below for a list of women-owned and female-founded beauty and fashion brands to shop.
Yensa Beauty
Former Power Rangers actress Jennifer Yen’s Yensa Beauty brings “superfood science” to your beauty routine.
The beauty brand carries a range of high-performance complexion cosmetics and skincare products each infused with eight superfoods to help nourish and improve your skin over time.
Yensa Beauty Super Serum Silk Foundation
$45
Nodpod
Nodpod founder and CEO Melissa Bamberg is passionate about “helping people feel their best every day,” and sleep plays a big part in that.
Nodpod’s Pressure Blocking Sleep Mask offers the comfort of a “weighted blanket for your eyes” or a “hug for your brain,” per the product description, and it’s a bestseller at Amazon with over 2,000 sold in the last month.
Nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask
$34.00
The lightweight, sleep mask is made of soft silk and velvet and filled with beads that apply slight pressure to your eyes for deeper relaxation. What do shoppers think? Nodpod is a “sleep game changer” according to one customer review.
Hill House Home
Nell Diamond founded Hill House Home with the hope of making “happy things for happy places” and she’s succeeding with a range of midi and maxi dresses featuring lightweight fabrics, ruffles, adorable prints and a loyal fanbase.
Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress
$150
The brand carries a lovely selection of dresses that are perfect for spring and summer including the signature Nap Dress (it’s also breastfeeding-friendly). Save 25% off with the code SPRING25.
Maison Miru
This independent, direct-to-consumer jewelry brand creates pieces made for work and play. Designed by former engineer Trisha Okubo, Maison Miru, makes waterproof, sweatproof jewelry designed for continuous wear (they even have a collection of earrings that won’t hurt your ears while you’re taking a nap).
Also, the jewelry comes packaged in cute little boxes.
Maison Miru Classic Huggie Hoops
$65
TomboyX
TomboyX is a gender-inclusive, queer-owned brand founded in 2013 by married couple Fran Dunaway and Naomi Gonzalez. The brand carries sustainable bras, boxers, briefs, gender-affirming underwear, swimwear, tees, tanks, hoodies, joggers and more in sizes 3XS-6X.
TomboyX Boy Shorts
$20
TomboyX’s popular boy shorts are available in various colors including black, charcoal, burnt orange and rainbow prints.
Alterre
Founded by Shilpa Iyengar and Harmony Pilobello, Alterre is a sustainable footwear brand featuring ethically made designs in nice prints as well as solid colors.
Alterre Painted Snake Pointed Loafer + Twiggy Strap
$245
Each shoe features foam-padded insoles and interchangeable straps, making it easy to instantly switch up your look.
PerfectDD
With PerfectDD, founder and CEO Alice Kim set out to create figure-flattering, fun and flirty tops for women with fuller busts.
PerfectDD Krista Tulip Sleeve Scoop
$105
The Krista Tulip top offers the versatility of a basic T-shirt with a scoop-neck design, and in a few different colors such as black, white, gray and army green (sizes X-SX).
Dezi Eyewear
Dezi Eyewear is TikTok– and Beyoncé-approved. The eyewear brand, founded by influencer Desi Perkins, features stylish sunglasses for under $100. You can find Dezi Eyewear at desi.co and Nordstrom.
Dezi Eyewear Drippy 59mm Sunglasses
$95
Daydreamer
For the daydreaming music lover. Daydreamer is an LA-based streetwear brand founded by Laura Glover that has tops, bottoms and oversized band tees covering just about every music genre you can think of including alternative rock, pop, pop rock, hip-hop, country and metal.
Daydreamer Shania Let's Go Girls Vintage Tee
$78
ThirdLove
ThirdLove was founded by Heidi Zak and Ra’el Cohen to provide “a third, better option” between comfortable bras and sexy bras.
ThirdLove T-Shirt Bra
$78
Shoppers can’t stop talking about ThirdLove’s bestselling T-shirt bra. It’s a supportive, comfortable everyday bra that has nearly 60,000 customer reviews and a 4.5-star rating. The bra is available in a dozen colors and cup sizes ranging from A-H.
Thigh Society
Big or small, Thigh Society covers them all! Founded by Marnie Rabinovitch Consky, Thigh Society makes size-inclusive, anti-chafing, multi-wear slip shorts, the first of which was introduced in 2009.
Thigh Society The Staple Short
$39
The Staple short is nicknamed “Goldilocks” because it’s not too thick or too sheer — it just right. The comfortable short is available in sizes ranging from XS-6XL (in black, beige, rosette, lilac and indigo).
