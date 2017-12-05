    1 / 11

    Louis Serkis

    The son of Andy Serkis and Lorraine Ashbourne has had a pretty good 2017 on screen already with roles in BBC series Taboo and SS-GB but 2018 will be even better. Louis, 13, will play the lead in Joe Cornish’s modern retelling of King Arthur The Kid Who Would Be King and in his father’s long-awaited The Jungle Book remake.

    11 Hollywood offspring stepping into the spotlight in 2018

    Hanna Flint
    Yahoo Movies UK Contributor

    There are plenty of actors and actresses out there who followed in their parent’s footsteps into Hollywood.

    From Rumer Willis to Dakota Johnson, Max Irons to Domhnall Gleeson, movies over the last few years have been filled with Hollywood offspring, and 2018 is definitely no different.

    Yahoo Movies UK has put together a list of 10 celebrity sons and daughters you should keep an eye out for, on the big and small screen, next year…

