‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Amy Slaton Flaunts Revenge Body In Strapless Gown After Breakup

"1000-LB Sisters" star Amy Slaton seems to be living her best life as a single woman!

The television personality took to social media to flaunt her impressive weight loss while modeling a super stylish dress that flaunted her curves.

Slaton recently ended her relationship with a man named Kevin after fans noticed he exhibited "red flags" on social media.

'1000-LB Sisters' Amy Slaton Is Serving Body In Latest TikTok

In a recent TikTok post, Slaton surprised her followers with a clip of her modeling a gorgeous black dress that emphasized her impressive weight loss. The strapless ensemble, which teased her cleavage, featured two large bows around the midsection area.

The TLC star styled her bold blue hair into a sleek bun and beamed at the camera, clearly loving her new trim figure, while Lexy Panterra's Bad B---h played as the soundtrack.

"Serving body baby with dash of low self esteem but we doing the d--n thing!!!" Slaton happily captioned the upload, which received over 6,000 likes from fans.

It is no news that the reality star has dropped an impressive 176 pounds ever since having weight loss surgery five years ago and she never shies away from flaunting it at any chance she gets.

Amy Slaton Reveals She's Done With Her Ex As Fans Praise Slimmer Figure

It didn't take long for fans to flood the comments section with praises for Slaton's look. "You ain't a slayyyton for nothing girl!! work it," cheered one fan while making a play on her surname. Another comment read, "So gorgeous Amy! That dress looks so beautiful on you!!!"

This fan declared, "Amy girl your smile is glowing!!! Make sure you take care of yourself!" Another pleased follower penned, "Dress looks great, girl, and as always, you’re funny as h---."

However, some fans were focused on how well Slaton seemed to be thriving following her breakup from Kevin. "Revenge dress," wrote one fan, while another added, "Yes, you are! You look beautiful, Amy. I hope you find someone who truly loves you and your boys. You deserve the best. I'm a big fan of the show 💜."

Slaton seemed touched by the heartwarming remarks and opened up about dealing with the breakup in the comments. "Thank you all. I love y'all. It's been a ruff few days, and f--k him! Not crying over his loser a--," she wrote.

"Toy before the boy is my new goal, lol," she further penned before stating that Kevin "just wanted fame."

What Happened Between Amy & Kevin?

Slaton and Kevin's relationship first made headlines in early February when she showed him off on her social media.

It's unsure how they met, but it's one of her many first public relationships following her divorce from her ex-husband, Michael Halterman, last year. She first shared a TikTok video of the two heading out on a date in a car. Next to her was Kevin who wore a black suit jacket with a collared shirt.

He made a peace sign as they sat closely in a car together and said, "Hey, y'all, it's Kevin," while Slaton chimed in to inform fans that they were on their second official date.

Following the soft launch, Slaton revealed her plans not to allow him to meet her sons until a year into their relationship.

In a February 25 TikTok post — now deleted — she told fans, "Also forgot to mention, um, there was a big question. When is Kevin gonna meet your boys? Me and him talked about it. He has three kids of his own. We talked about it, and first things first, he's gonna meet Michael. You gotta meet my kids’ daddy first and build that bond, and then maybe in a year."

Fans Expressed Concerns About Kevin's Intention

Although Slaton seemed excited about the prospect of spending forever with Kevin, fans didn't share in her enthusiasm. After debuting their relationship, many shared their worries about him in the comments.

"Aw Amy, you deserve the world, sweety, but he is not it. His red flags are showing like a carnival. He's all about the attention," warned one fan, while another wrote, "Hmmmm, not sure about this one, but good luck." Others suggested he was all about sharing Slaton's fame and possibly her money.

It seems fans were right after all as Kevin later revealed in a follow-up post that he "dumped" Slaton, per The Mirror.

Amy Slaton Is Prioritizing Her Mental Health

Before her short-lived romance with Kevin, Slaton opened up about her decision to prioritize her mental health over pursuing weight loss.

"You can't have weight loss without mental health," she told People Magazine. Slaton noted that her mental health was the worst during her tumultuous marriage to Halterman. However, it was when it began affecting her children that she decided to seek help.

"I've said I'm not a therapy person — I said, 'I will never go to therapy.' But I went to therapy. And I'm happier."