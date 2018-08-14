'The 100' star Marie Avgeropoulos arrested for domestic violence — see her tearful mug shot

Marie Avgeropoulos, the actress who plays Octavia Blake on the CW’s The 100, was arrested on Aug. 5 in Los Angeles after an altercation with her boyfriend. TMZ reports that Avgeropoulos was booked for felony domestic violence after she allegedly hit him during a verbal altercation in a car.

Avgeropoulos’s boyfriend called police, and when cops arrived, he reportedly had visible “marks on his body,” so she was taken to jail. In the 32-year-old actress’s mug shot, she appears to have been crying.

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to Avgeropoulos’s publicist but did not immediately receive a response.

A source close to Avgeropoulos told TMZ that the actress had mixed “new meds” and wine at dinner, causing “a bad reaction.” Avgeropoulos’s boyfriend, who has not been identified, called police thinking they’d “diffuse the situation,” not arrest her. He reportedly begged the cops not to take her away and doesn’t intend to press charges. Both are Canadian, and he was apparently unfamiliar with laws in the United States that can get someone taken off to jail.

Avgeropoulos was released on $50,000 bond.

