10 things you might not know about Stranger Things

Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ has become one of the most talked-about TV shows of our time. While noted for its 1980s setting and often ridiculous over-abundance of era-specific cultural references, the show’s genre-bending approach, myriad of mysteries and – perhaps above all – its thoroughly loveable ensemble cast has seen the Duffer Brothers’ creation sear its way into the hearts of millions of viewers. (Or so we assume: Netflix are a bit secretive about their viewing figures.)

It may be rooted in the pop culture obsessions of its creators, but ‘Stranger Things’ has become quite the object of fascination in and of itself; and as a result, there’s a definite hunger for ‘Stranger Things’-related trivia among fans.

We’re eager to oblige you there, so here are a few interesting tidbits that you might not have known about the multi-award winning small screen sensation.

1. Stranger Things was not the original title

The Duffer Brothers’ original pitch, rejected everywhere they went before Netflix picked it up, was entitled ‘Montauk,’ taking its name from a real location in Long Island, New York, where the story was initially set. A variety of urban legends surround Montauk, which inspired much of the original vision.

However, it was ultimately decided for practical reasons to relocate the action to Indiana, and a wide variety of different names were considered before ‘Stranger Things’ was settled on.

2. Winona Ryder wasn’t the first choice for Joyce

When ‘Stranger Things’ first launched on Netflix, the bulk of its publicity surrounded the fact that it gave Winona Ryder her first recurring TV role, not to mention the fact that it was the seasoned actress’s best work for many years.

However, Ryder was not the actress the Duffer Brothers initially envisaged in the role, their original pitch mentioning Naomi Watts and Marisa Tomei as possibilities for the role of Joyce Byers.

3. David Harbour wasn’t the first choice for Hopper

By contrast with Ryder, ‘Stranger Things’ second adult lead David Harbour wasn’t an especially big name before the role of Hawkins Sheriff Jim Hopper cast him into the spotlight. However, the Duffers had their eyes on a recognised star for the part at first, with Ewan McGregor and Sam Rockwell mentioned as possibilities.

Given how far removed they are from Harbour physically, it would seem the character of Hopper underwent some serious revisions along the way. And speaking of Hopper…

