10 things we loved — and still miss — about Heath Ledger

Heath Ledger sits for a portrait in the Chanel Celebrity Suite at the Four Seasons hotel during the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 8, 2006. (Photo: Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

Ten years ago, on Jan. 22, 2008, the world was heartbroken to learn of 28-year-old actor Heath Ledger’s untimely death by accidental overdose. A toxicology report later revealed that it had been caused by “acute intoxication by the combined effects of oxycodone, hydrocodone, diazepam, temazepam, alprazolam, and doxylamine.” Hollywood hasn’t been the same since losing the 10 Things I Hate About You star. Here are some of the things we adored about one of the most talented actors to grace the screen.

1. His smile.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger present an award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 29, 2006. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Everything about Ledger was electric — so much so that director Ang Lee, who worked with him on Brokeback Mountain, declared him a scene stealer. “That’s the power of Heath Ledger,” Lee said in the 2017 documentary I Am Heath Ledger. And that power was encapsulated in Ledger’s smile, which could light up a room, make men and women swoon, and thaw blocks of ice, we’re sure.

2. His passion for life.



As singer and Ledger friend Ben Harper put it in the documentary, Ledger was “the most alive human. If it wasn’t on the edge, it didn’t interest him.”

That desire to live so expansively fed into everything he did — and washed off on those around him. As actress Julia Stiles, his co-star in 10 Things I Hate About You, put it in a December 2017 interview with news.com.au, “He was always a delight,” adding that he brought levity to their time on set. “He had a didgeridoo he’d bring with him and he’d play every day… I’d never seen one before, it was such a novelty.”

3. His relationship with Michelle Williams…

Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams attend the 2006 Oscars. (Photo: Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

Sadly, his relationship with his Brokeback Mountain co-star didn’t end well. The two split shortly before his death, reportedly because of Ledger’s personal demons and alleged drug use. But in the beginning, he and Williams created a powerful bond that started when they crashed while tobogganing together on set. After that, they played cards, had intimate dinners, and swam at the hotel pool together. Ledger loaded Williams’s iPod with music he liked. He often embraced Williams after difficult scenes, apologizing for being “rough” on her, according to People. It wasn’t long after they finished filming that Williams discovered she was pregnant.

4. …and his daughter, Matilda.

Ledger embraced his role as a father when Williams gave birth to daughter Matilda in October 2005. He gleefully declared he had the role of “manny” when Williams was working. (She was the “nanny” when he was gone.)

Their Brooklyn, NY, neighbors reported how happy Ledger seemed to be when Matilda was fitted with her first pair of shoes. “She was always on his shoulders,” designer Michelle Vella told People in February 2008. “You don’t see men acting so comfortably with their kids. It was amazing.”