10 Oscars categories that were discontinued

    Before the Talkies officially took over from silent movies there was an Oscar concocted specifically to recognise the talents of those writers who scripted the panels in between the moving scenes. At the first Academy Awards ceremony, the Oscar for Best Title Writing went to Joseph Farnham, a founding member of the Academy of the Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).
    Farnham was an American playwright and silent film editor, and he was the first and last person to win this particular award because by the time the second ceremony came around silent movies were quickly becoming obsolete.

    The Academy Awards began in 1928 and during its early years there were a few awards that barely lasted to do the mid-20th Century.

    These categories were a reflection of the films of the time as Hollywood’s Golden Era transitioned into a technicolor and digital age.

    Here are ten Oscars that won’t be going to anybody this year….

