10 Oscars categories that were discontinued

The Academy Awards began in 1928 and during its early years there were a few awards that barely lasted to do the mid-20th Century.

These categories were a reflection of the films of the time as Hollywood’s Golden Era transitioned into a technicolor and digital age.

Here are ten Oscars that won’t be going to anybody this year….

READ MORE

15 all-time biggest movie snubs in Oscar history

10 Oscars losers who couldn’t hide their disappointment

Lots of people made history with the 2018 Oscar nominations





