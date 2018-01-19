10 Nicolas Cage memes that broke the internet: A field guide

Nicolas Cage is an Oscar-winning actor, a blockbuster headliner, and one of the most distinctive and idiosyncratic stars in Hollywood history. His out-there energy has invigorated films as varied as Vampire’s Kiss, The Rock, Leaving Las Vegas, Face-Off, Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans, and Ghost Rider, all of which feature unique wild-man performances that could have been delivered by no one else. Those turns have also, invariably, made Cage a favorite of the online meme-making crowd, who’ve used images and clips of him — all crazy-eyed expressions, flamboyant gesturing and screaming lunacy — to create some of the internet’s funniest running jokes.

They’ll have plenty of new fodder for their digital goof-offery when his latest, Mom and Dad — in which he plays a psycho father compelled, like the rest of the world’s parents, to kill his kids — arrives in theaters Friday. It’s another in a long line of pitch-perfectly gonzo performances. Moreover, it’s one fit for screengrabs and GIFs, which is why to celebrate its arrival, we’ve compiled this, a rundown of the 10 best Nicolas Cage memes.

Nicolas Cage as Everyone

What’s better than seeing Nic Cage starring in a movie? Nic Cage starring in everything, as everyone. As its title makes clear, this meme involves replacing other famous faces with Cage’s via Photoshop — a practice that’s so widespread, it has given birth to its own blog, where you can spend hours getting lost in images as loopy as the below few.













Check out jolly old Saint Nic! Happy #Santacon one and all pic.twitter.com/sWoaZQKm — Nicolas Cage Rampage (@NicCageRampage) December 15, 2012





You Don’t Say?

Cage’s performance in Vampire’s Kiss is something to behold, and one scene in particular is so bonkers that it led to the “You Don’t Say” meme, which is a handy means of mocking something head-smackingly obvious. (And it also comes in a black-and-white illustrated version, too!)