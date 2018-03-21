10 truly groundbreaking movies that changed Hollywood forever

As Steven Soderbergh’s new psychological thriller Unsane – shot entirely on iPhone -heads for UK cinemas on 23 March, we look at 10 other times films that broke new ground and altered filmmaking for good.

Julia and Julia – first digitally-shot feature film

Credit – Rex_Shutterstock

This 1987 drama starring Sting and Kathleen Turner is nondescript in almost every way. Apart that is, from the fact it’s widely-considered the first movie shot on digital.

That’s now the norm of course, but back then the Sony HDVS system was revolutionary. It had to be transferred to 35mm for exhibition as projectors still showed film.

Sting – always at the vanguard.

Ecstasy – first sex scene

Credit – Rex_Shutterstock

There’d been nudity before, but this 1933 Hedy Lamarr-starrer (say that ten times quickly) was a landmark for featuring the actress engaged in sexual intercourse, even though you only ever see the stars’ faces.

Not only that, but it actually shows Lamarr achieving orgasm, not something Hollywood has ever really focused on since.

Eighty years and one internet later, love scenes are now part of the fabric of moviemaking.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan – first entirely computer-generated sequence

ILM created the Genesis Device visuals for 'Star Trek II' (Credit: Paramount)

In a way, you can thank George Lucas for this special effects breakthrough on the 1982 sequel.

His nascent Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) studio was frustrated at not getting to show off the full range of their skills to the boss.

So when they were hired to show a terraforming planet in Trek, they pulled out all the stops. Then-ILM vice-president and FX pioneer Ed Catmull said the so-called Genesis sequence was “a 60-second commercial to George Lucas”.

The Pleasure Seekers – first trailer

View photos

Advertising manager Nils Granlund is who you have to thank for whichever trailer you’ve just watched on YouTube before reading this story.

The impresario cut together a montage of this 1913 musical, which was showing on Broadway at the time. A year later, he put together a series of slides to promote a Charlie Chaplin movie and the movie trailer practice that we know and love today was born.

Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk – first film to be shot in 120 frames per second

View photos