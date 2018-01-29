10 mind-blowing 'Rick and Morty' Easter eggs you might have missed

Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland’s animated adventure evolved from cult classic to mainstream favourite almost overnight, but just how many secrets are Rick & Morty hiding? For a show with a universe as detailed and vibrant as this one, it won’t surprise you that the answer is ‘lots’…

Rick Sanchez: Breaking Bad

In the first episode of season 3, ‘The Rickshank Redemption‘, we see a more tender side of Rick in a flashback to a more innocent time, when he loses his wife and daughter to an explosion, prompting the creation of his portal gun and the beginning of his zany adventures. That memory turned out to be staged, but what you may not have noticed was that Rick’s old house looked identical to Walter White’s Alberqueue residence in Breaking Bad – the roof, the garage, the bushes: everything is almost exactly the same. Is there a shared universe between Rick & Morty and Heisenberg? Or had Rick just been watching a lot of Netflix? Either way it’s a cool connection to make.

Enter Sandman

The season 3 anthology episode ‘Morty’s Mind-Blowers’ features an appearance from a ghostly character who looks a lot like the Morpheus, the character from Neil Gaiman’s seminal graphic novel, The Sandman. There’s no mistaking that funeral pall and that emo get-up, and even if the actual character didn’t have a Truth Tortoise as he does here (“Don’t look into his eyes,” warns Rick, “because then you’ll know everything!”), the Morpheus’ inclusion is likely meant as a loving homage. When made aware of the nod, Gaiman responded on Twitter, simply tweeting: “Oh good.”

The Gravity Falls crossovers

Rick & Morty creator Justin Roiland is good friends with Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch, and there are actually a fair few connections between the two shows, even though they span different networks and audiences of different ages. In ‘Close Rick-counters of the Rick Mind’, Rick opens up a bunch of portals, and out of one pop a mug with a question mark on it, a pen and a book – the same objects that Gravity Falls character Stan loses in a universe portal in the episode ‘Society of the Blind Eye’. Later, in ‘The Rickshank Redemption’, one version of a Morty is carrying Gravity Falls’ infamous tome ‘Journal 3’, and in the background, two Mortys are dressed exactly like Mabel and Dipper, the main characters from Hirsch’s show.

The Morty-Rick hybrid

The Citadel of Ricks is a treasure trove of Easter eggs and as yet unexplored characters who’ll surely come into play as the show matures beyond its third season. As well as the aforementioned Mabel and Dipper Mortys and the numerous Rick & Morty combos, there’s one very special specimen among them: a Morty-Rick hybrid, with the height, build and hair of a Rick, but with the face of a Morty. Are they genetically spliced together? Is this Morty in 60 years? We can but guess as to the purpose of the Morty-Rick.