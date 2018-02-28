10 massive mistakes in Oscar-winning movies

They might have taken home the little gold bald dude on Hollywood’s night of nights, but these Oscar-winning movies weren’t perfect…

We’ve dug up the most heinous mistakes, continuity errors and goofs in Oscar history (with a lot of help from awesome film blog moviemistakes.com).

Titanic (1997) – Rose’s beauty mark

View photos

The first big reveal of Kate Winslet’s character Rose comes when her feathery purple hat is lifted and we get our first glimpse of our heroine. The only problem is, the shot was clearly reversed, because if you look carefully, the beauty spot on Winslet’s face is on the left of her lips – all throughout the rest of the film, it’s on the right side of her face.

We’re surprised, because James Cameron was a stickler for detail: when astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson pointed out the star-map was wrong for that time and place, Cameron changed it for the 2012 3D re-release.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003) – Visible crew members

View photos

Several times during the concluding episode of Peter Jackson’s Rings trilogy, crew members can be spotted through the melee of Orcs – if you’re a keen freeze-framer, anyway. Firstly, as Sauron’s army marches upon the Black Gate, immediately after Pippin draws his sword, you can spot two of Peter Jackson’s crew in the background.

Later, as the Orcs advance, you can see another between the gaps over their shoulders. They’re definitely not supposed to be there – one of them is even wearing a hat.

Gladiator (2000) – Hot air

View photos

Ridley Scott’s gladiatorial epic has its fair share of goofs and blunders, but you probably didn’t notice them because, as Maximus says, “Are you not entertained?” Still, once you see this oversight, you can’t unsee it: during the Battle of Carthage scene in the Colosseum, one of the chariots falls over, and when it does, you can clearly see a gas canister attached to its undercarriage.

Turns out it wasn’t just sheer horsepower that gave the Romans their oomph.

Forrest Gump (1994) – Convenient shrimp

View photos

Forrest manages to luck his way through a potted version of American history in Robert Zemeckis’ Best Picture winner – everything he touches turns to gold (see his accidental investment in “some fruit company” Apple back in the ’70s).

So it is when he starts up the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company with Lieutenant Dan – it’s one thing landing a massive shipment of shrimp where the supply was thought to be dry, but it’s another to catch a gigantic haul of clearly processed shrimp with the heads already removed, practically ready to eat straight out the river.