10 most exciting TV shows to look forward to in 2018

There may not be a trip to Westeros for more Game of Thrones in 2018 but there’s still plenty of exciting looking television to look forward to over the next twelve months. The slate of new shows arriving in 2018 is tantalisingly good and narrowing this list down to just ten picks wasn’t easy.

There are plenty of old favourites returning for a new series this year too of course with Arrested Development, Luther and a Marvel/Netflix triple bill of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage all scheduled for a 2018 release. It’s the new arrivals which really whet the appetite though with shows covering everything from grisly mysteries and satirical comedy to lavish dramas and psychological horror.

Here are ten of the most hotly anticipated small screen treats heading your way in 2018:

Castle Rock

Appearing initially on Hulu, this new series from J J Abrams is a dark horror/thriller set in the fictional town of Castle Rock where characters from across Stephen King’s various novels all reside.

A short teaser trailer released last year suggests the likes of Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption, Misery, It, and The Shining are all somehow involved. Sissy Spacek and Bill Skarsgard are both signed up to star, with the latter having already played a memorable part in last year’s big screen adaptation of the aforementioned It. While exact details of the show’s plot are thin on the ground, the personnel involved and unique premise is certainly enough to raise anticipation levels.

Collateral

An intriguing BBC crime drama here from playwright and two-time Academy Award nominee, David Hare. Spread across four days, each one a different episode, the story follows the police investigation into a seemingly inexplicable murder of a pizza delivery man in central London.

What really makes Collateral really stand out from the crowd though is its choice of leading lady. Heading the investigation as DI Kip Glaspie is Carey Mulligan. Mulligan has shone in a host of movies including Drive, Inside Lleywn Davis and Never Let Me Go, so expect great things from her in this rare small-screen role.

Patrick Melrose

Edward St Aubyn’s series of semi-autobiographical novels following the lives and times of the titular dysfunctional playboy, is being turned into an intriguing new series for Sky Atlantic. The show is likely to receive plenty of public attention thanks to the fact that Sherlock himself, Benedict Cumberbatch, has taken on the lead role. Expect much decadence and aristocrats behaving badly with each episode tackling a new novel and a different stage in Melrose’s turbulent life.

Cunk On Britain

