10 most exciting comic-book movies of 2018

2018’s comic-book movie line-up looks pretty wild. Which is lucky, as next year marks the 10th anniversary of the original Iron Man, the film that changed superhero cinema forever. It seems appropriate that 2018 will be packed with fresh comic-book movies that could push the genre into previously unexplored territory.

Because, whether it’s experimental genre-mashups, bold redesigns of iconic characters, or Marvel’s dedication to diversity, there’s so much for superhero fans to look forward to next year.

Here’s our selection of the most promising comic-book movies 2018 has to offer.

Black Panther – 12 February





Creed director Ryan Coogler will bring us Black Panther early next year, and we couldn’t be more excited. Chadwick Boseman’s Panther was the breakout character of a crowded Captain America: Civil War, and it looks like he’ll be an extremely important player in Infinity War.

But forget those other movies, Black Panther will stand on its own two (four?) feet, with the extraordinary trailers promising a major thrill-ride. Combine a brilliant director with one of the best casts in Marvel movie history (Creed’s Michael B. Jordan, Star Wars’ Lupita Nyong’o and Get Out’s Daniel Kaluuya are just some of the names joining Boseman) and you’ve got an inevitably unmissable Marvel experience.

New Mutants – April

Step aside, Cyclops. Jog on, Jean Grey.

Following its brutal western (Logan) and postmodern comedy (Deadpool) takes on the superhero genre, Fox will be giving us the very first X-Men horror film in 2018. The New Mutants trailer looks more like the next instalment in the Nightmare On Elm Street series than a traditional comic-book movie.

Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Anya Taylor-Joy (Split), and Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things) lead a buzzy young cast, with The Fault In Our Stars director Josh Boone behind the camera in what’s being pitched as a new franchise starter.

It’s a bold move, and time will tell if the risk has paid off, but (Infinity War aside) we’re not sure if there’ll be a more intense superhero flick next year. We’ll find out when the film’s released in April.

Avengers: Infinity War – 27 April





We’ve gone in depth on the record-breaking trailer, we’ve stuck up for Thanos (mainly because we’re scared of him), and now we’re going on record: Infinity War will be one of the most exciting comic book movies of 2018.

Which feels a little like stating the obvious – Infinity War won’t just be one of the most exciting comic-book movies of 2018, it’s probably going to be the most exciting comic-book movie EVER.

Just in case you’ve been floating in space on a giant chair for the last decade and have missed all the memos, Infinity War is the culmination of a decade’s worth of Marvel movies, creating what Kevin Feige is calling a ‘finale’ for the franchise.

Which doesn’t mean they’re going to stop making them (they’ve got at least another 20 movies planned after Infinity War), but it does mean that this one’s going to matter. Expect twists, deaths and a LOT of action. We can’t wait.

Deadpool 2 – June





After over a decade of trying to get the thing made, Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool finally landed in 2016 to audience delight and critical acclaim. The low-budget smash was one of the biggest hits of the year, and a sequel was immediately greenlit. Which means we’ll soon be reunited with Wade Wilson, and get to meet his new pals, which include mutant mercenary Domino (Zazie Beetz) and time travelling grump Cable (Josh Brolin).

Part of the success of the first movie was down to the freshness of the approach, the fact it was something so genuinely different in a crowded comic-book market – can wise-cracking lightning strike twice, in that respect? We’ll be queuing up on 1 June to find out.

Incredibles 2 – July