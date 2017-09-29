10 child stars whose parents allegedly ripped them off

Child stars can’t be trusted with the money they earn, so it usually goes straight into the bank accounts of the parents… But are Mum and Dad really any more trustworthy? These are the 10 child stars whose parents were skimming off the top…

Macaulay Culkin

The 16-year-old star was well and truly richie rich when he sued his parents to relinquish their control over his money, and was emancipated from his mother and father, ensuring that he spent that Christmas home alone. £13 million of his hard-earned cash was removed from the accounts of Patricia Brentrup and Kit Culkin (talk about getting even with Dad) and was placed under the control of family accountant Billy Breitner until Macaulay, the good son, turned 18. The court case saved him a(n Uncle) buck or two and, as child stars so often do, Culkin went on to become a party monster. (There are no more Macaulay Culkin movie title puns that are relevant, we checked).

Mischa Barton

The star of ‘The Sixth Sense’ certainly didn’t have any extra-sensory perception when it came to figuring out her mother was dipping into her own daughter’s coffers. For years, Mischa’s manager and mother Nuala Barton reportedly lied about the wages that Mischa was paid and pocketed the difference. It was only when an adult Mischa discussed payment with producers on a 2013 horror movie that she realised Mama Barton was getting rich off her, more so than she had already made her, so Mischa filed a lawsuit claiming her mother stole her money to buy a £5.9 million house. Barton withdrew the lawsuit in early 2016.

Gary Coleman

We can’t imagine the chutzpah required to sue one’s own parents, but Gary Coleman’s parents counter sued him right back after the diminutive actor took them to court for “misappropriating his money”, having found his ‘war chest’ was practically empty upon turning 18. The ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ star won the case and was awarded approximately £1 million damages, but after lawyers had taken their share, the actor squandered the rest on bad investments and filed for bankruptcy in 1999 with no more than £76 in his bank account.

Leighton Meester

The ‘Gossip Girl’ star has always had a strained relationship with her mother, who gave birth to her in prison. Later in life, Constance Meester fleeced her daughter for £5,700 a month which she claimed was going towards medical bills for Leighton’s brother, but it transpired she was using the cash to fund an increasingly lavish lifestyle, including cosmetic procedures. Leighton sued her own mother in 2011, and during the case she claimed that Constance threatened to sue her back for £2.3 million if she didn’t start sending her even more money every month. Leighton won the case and presumably now has one fewer Christmas card to write every year.