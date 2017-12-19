10 brilliant under-appreciated movies you might have missed in 2017

We’ve detailed our list of the best movies of 2017 here, but there were many films that made it onto our long list that we simply couldn’t ignore.

These are the under-appreciated movies that may have escaped your attention when they arrived in cinemas, but deserve your time over the festive period.

Blade of the Immortal





Based on the manga of the same name, this uber violent action movie is set in feudal Japan and centres on an immortal and highly skilled samurai who promises to help a young woman avenge the death of her parents.

Thelma

Essentially Carrie meets the X-Men, Thelma tells the titular story of a young woman who discovers she has dangerous powers after she leaves home and goes to college, powers that are awakened by her burgeoning sexuality. Atmospheric, emotional, and, at times, spectacular, we wager if this one wasn’t subtitled it would have had a far larger audience.

Brigsby Bear

The only good thing going in James Pope’s life is a children’s TV series caled “Brigsby Bears Adventures” but when reality forces it to come to an abrupt end he sets out on a mission to finish the story himself.

The Work

A documentary about group therapy sessions amongst inmates and visitors at Folsom Prison doesn’t sound like the easiest watch in the world, and, as it turns out, it isn’t. It’ll have you crying within the first 10 minutes, and confronting your preconceptions throughout. But the emotional effort is worth it. Most fictional movies would kill for a cast of characters this strong, who frequently offer revelations so powerful you’d almost think it was scripted.

Prevenge





Alice Lowe’s dark comedy focuses on a pregnant woman, whose partner has died in a climbing accident, who is convinced that her unborn baby is manipulating her into carrying out a killing spree.

Lady Macbeth

Lady Macbeth

Loosely based on Nikolai Leskov’s novel Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Florence Pugh plays a 19th century woman, in rural Northern England, who is trapped in a loveless marriage to an older man and embarks on a passionate affair with a servant her own age.

Your Name

Your Name became the highest-grossing film ever to come out of Japan.